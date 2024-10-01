E-Paper | October 01, 2024

India-occupied Kashmir votes in final round of regional polls

AFP Published October 1, 2024 Updated October 1, 2024 11:50am
Voters queue up to cast their ballots at a polling station during the third and final phase of voting for local assembly elections, in Bandipora on Oct 1, 2024. — AFP
Voters queue up to cast their ballots at a polling station during the third and final phase of voting for local assembly elections, in Bandipora on Oct 1, 2024. — AFP

India-occupied Kashmir (IoK) was voting on Tuesday in the third and final round of polls to elect its first government since the insurgency-wracked territory was brought under New Delhi’s direct control.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government cancelled IoK’s partial autonomy in 2019, a sudden decision accompanied by mass arrests and a months-long communication blackout.

Since then the territory has not had an elected government and has been ruled instead by a federally appointed governor.

More than half a million Indian troops are stationed around IoK and Tuesday’s vote saw a heavy security presence, with rifle-toting soldiers seen guarding polling stations in Baramulla district.

A high unemployment rate and anger at the 2019 changes have animated campaigning, and local parties have promised to fight for the restoration of the region’s autonomy.

More than 55 per cent of eligible voters cast ballots in the first two rounds of the poll. Prior elections saw lower turnouts after boycotts called by Kashmiri fighters, who have waged a struggle for self-determination.

Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) says the 2019 changes to the territory’s governance have delivered a new era of peace to IoK and rapid economic growth.

That is disputed by homegrown political parties in the territory, who say the accompanying security clampdown brought a drastic curtailment of civil liberties.

One part is the overwhelmingly Muslim Kashmir Valley. Another is the Hindu-majority Jammu district in the south, geographically divided from the rest of IoK by mountains.

While the BJP has fielded candidates in all the constituencies of Jammu, it is contesting only about a third of the seats elsewhere.

Regardless of the outcome, key decisions about IoK’s governance will remain in the hands of Delhi, where Modi’s government can use its parliamentary majority to override any legislation passed by the 90-seat assembly.

Results will be announced on October 8.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Punitive tax plan
Updated 01 Oct, 2024

Punitive tax plan

FBR strategy appears to rely solely on enforcement through punitive actions without actually reforming the complicated tax regime.
US sabre-rattling
Updated 01 Oct, 2024

US sabre-rattling

If America is serious about preventing a wider regional war, it should reconsider its military deployment plans.
Balochistan bleeds
01 Oct, 2024

Balochistan bleeds

BALOCHISTAN continues to sink into an abyss of violence and despair, with the province once again experiencing a...
Legal games
Updated 30 Sep, 2024

Legal games

The ECP should stop playing games and take a clear position. It should not expect sympathy from the courts at this point.
Trust needed
30 Sep, 2024

Trust needed

THE situation in Swat remains tense. The locals have, for quite some time now, been raising the alarm over the...
Dengue danger
30 Sep, 2024

Dengue danger

THE slightest change in temperature is a harbinger of a disease to come. Hence, in the post-monsoon season, when the...