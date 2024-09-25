E-Paper | September 25, 2024

Lahore policewoman publicly shot dead by male colleague

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 25, 2024 Updated September 25, 2024 09:47am

LAHORE: A young policewoman was allegedly tortured and shot dead by her male colleague in the presence of passersby in Harbanspura area here on Tuesday.

The victim, Constable Soman (27), who was serving in anti-riot wing of Lahore police, suffered three bullet wounds which proved fatal.

A police official says that the alleged killer was also identified as a policeman, Farooq, who fled the scene after the incident.

Quoting witnesses, the police official said that the suspect, who was in plainclothes, first subjected the woman (also in plainclothes) to torture on a greenbelt near Canal Park, where locals and passersby intervened and overpowered him.

Initially, the locals and passersby didn’t involve police, assuming that the suspect and the woman were related to each other, the police official said.

Moments later, the suspect pulled out a pistol and fired shots in the air to terrorise the people who had gathered there, the police added.

As the passersby rushed for shelter, the suspect allegedly shot the woman thrice and fled the scene, leaving her dead on the spot.

On being informed of the incident, a police team arrived at the spot, along with forensic experts, and cordoned off the crime scene.

During search, the police recovered a service card from the purse of the deceased woman, identifying her as a constable, the official said.

The body was shifted to the city morgue for autopsy and an FIR was registered against the fleeing suspect, who also turned out to be a policeman.

The official said the motive behind the murder could not be ascertained yet and police teams have been dispatched to trace and arrest the suspect.

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

On the brink

On the brink

Zahid Hussain
A defiant govt and the widening divide within the top court itself has created a very dangerous impasse.

Editorial

Point of no return?
Updated 25 Sep, 2024

Point of no return?

It is CJP's responsibility to ensure his institution's respect as the govt has made it clear it will not implement the reserved seats verdict.
War on Lebanon
25 Sep, 2024

War on Lebanon

Israel has lit a fire that can consume the entire region, as hopes for a Gaza ceasefire grow dimmer by the day.
Rape scars
25 Sep, 2024

Rape scars

We are at the threshold of a rape crisis and the reason for it is our flimsy response; it aborts justice by perpetuating stigmatisation and victim-blaming.
Reserved seats
Updated 24 Sep, 2024

Reserved seats

THE verdict is in. But does that make a difference? The Supreme Court’s detailed reasoning for its decision in the...
Close call
24 Sep, 2024

Close call

A DISASTER of considerable proportions was averted on Sunday when a roadside device exploded in Swat as diplomats...
Digital gagging
24 Sep, 2024

Digital gagging

IT happened again over the weekend. Internet users in Pakistan found themselves cut off from WhatsApp and Instagram,...