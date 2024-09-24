Islamabad police prohibits officers, staff from social media activity sans permission

Islamabad police personnel on Tuesday were barred from expressing any opinions or sharing content on social media platforms without prior permission, the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported.

Officers were restrained from speaking at public forums in their official capacity, publishing articles in print media, or giving opinions or official statements across all social media platforms without seeking permission beforehand, according to an office memorandum issued by the Inspector General of Police (IG) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi.

The directive prohibited making videos or taking pictures in police uniform within government premises, buildings, vehicles, or private places for personal publicity and glorification.

“No officer or official shall upload any kind of secret or official documents, pictures, or content of such documents on social media,” the memorandum stated, according to the APP.

It further barred the sharing of personal, political, or religious views on any media platform.

IG Rizvi said in the memorandum that official channels regarding police activities will only be operated by the Public Relations Branch of the Central Police Office (CPO).

Officers or officials wishing to highlight positive departmental activities on social media must obtain regular departmental permission from the deputy inspector general (DIG) headquarters, and through the public relations branch of the CPO, the report said.

The directive further instructed that unit heads will be responsible for personally supervising and monitoring the social media activities of officers and officials in their respective divisions, zones, and units.

“Strict departmental action, in accordance with the rules, will be taken in case of any violations,” the report added.

The policy would remain in force until further notice, with officers of all ranks required to ensure its strict implementation.