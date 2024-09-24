E-Paper | September 24, 2024

Islamabad police prohibits officers, staff from social media activity sans permission

APP Published September 24, 2024 Updated September 24, 2024 06:00pm

Islamabad police personnel on Tuesday were barred from expressing any opinions or sharing content on social media platforms without prior permission, the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported.

Officers were restrained from speaking at public forums in their official capacity, publishing articles in print media, or giving opinions or official statements across all social media platforms without seeking permission beforehand, according to an office memorandum issued by the Inspector General of Police (IG) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi.

The directive prohibited making videos or taking pictures in police uniform within government premises, buildings, vehicles, or private places for personal publicity and glorification.

“No officer or official shall upload any kind of secret or official documents, pictures, or content of such documents on social media,” the memorandum stated, according to the APP.

It further barred the sharing of personal, political, or religious views on any media platform.

IG Rizvi said in the memorandum that official channels regarding police activities will only be operated by the Public Relations Branch of the Central Police Office (CPO).

Officers or officials wishing to highlight positive departmental activities on social media must obtain regular departmental permission from the deputy inspector general (DIG) headquarters, and through the public relations branch of the CPO, the report said.

The directive further instructed that unit heads will be responsible for personally supervising and monitoring the social media activities of officers and officials in their respective divisions, zones, and units.

“Strict departmental action, in accordance with the rules, will be taken in case of any violations,” the report added.

The policy would remain in force until further notice, with officers of all ranks required to ensure its strict implementation.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Reserved seats
Updated 24 Sep, 2024

Reserved seats

THE verdict is in. But does that make a difference? The Supreme Court’s detailed reasoning for its decision in the...
Close call
24 Sep, 2024

Close call

A DISASTER of considerable proportions was averted on Sunday when a roadside device exploded in Swat as diplomats...
Digital gagging
24 Sep, 2024

Digital gagging

IT happened again over the weekend. Internet users in Pakistan found themselves cut off from WhatsApp and Instagram,...
Fancy tax scheme
Updated 23 Sep, 2024

Fancy tax scheme

GOVERNMENTS propose, bureaucrats dispose — often relegating ‘plans’ to an existing pile of schemes gathering...
Lebanon on edge
Updated 24 Sep, 2024

Lebanon on edge

If warmongers in Tel Aviv manage to ignite a full-blown war with Lebanon, it will likely pull in both the Iran-led ‘Axis of Resistance’, and Israel’s Western protectors and benefactors.
Chikungunya threat
23 Sep, 2024

Chikungunya threat

MISERY usually follows every rainy season. If it is not infrastructural degradation, it is disease. And so, the...