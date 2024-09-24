E-Paper | September 24, 2024

Barber shot dead in Quetta

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published September 24, 2024 Updated September 24, 2024 07:17am

QUETTA: Unidentified armed men shot and killed a barber at his shop on Brewery Road in the provincial capital on Monday night.

Police said the armed men riding motorcycles opened indiscriminate fire at the barber shop in the Essa Nagri area, killing 55-year-old Mujahid on the spot.

He belonged to Bahawalpur in Punjab, and had been running the barber shop for the past many years.

Soon after the incident police rushed to the site and shifted the body to Civil Hospital. Police termed the incident target killing and said further investigation is in progress. The banned Baloch Liberation Army has claimed responsibility for the killing.

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2024

