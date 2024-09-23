Govt figures assail Imran over ‘adulatory’ article in Israeli paper

LAHORE: Members of the ruling coalition on Sunday attacked the PTI founder for his alleged links with the ‘Zionist lobby’, after an article published by an Israeli media outlet alluded to the potential role of former prime minister Imran Khan in the normalisation of ties with Israel.

The week-old news article gave an overview of relations between the Muslim world and Tel Aviv in light of the Abraham Accords anniversary.

The article noted that “Imran Khan — despite his strong rhetoric against Israeli policies — hinted at Pakistan needing to forge its own foreign policy path”.

It said the influence of the PTI founder could provide opportunities to reevaluate ties and dwelled on the economic and other benefits Pakistan could avail after a potential normalisation of ties.

Barrister Saif says newspaper’s ‘admiration for ex-PM’ does not change their stance on Israel

On Sunday, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal alleged the article exposed the “mastermind of Project Imran Khan” and the efforts being made by the ‘Zionist lobby’ to re-impose the PTI founder on Pakistan.

Talking to reporters in Narowal, he said the Jerusalem Post article left ‘no doubt’ about the backers of the PTI founder, who enjoys good ties with his ex-wife Jemima’s brother Zac Goldsmith, a representative of the Israeli lobby.

“It is the third article published in the Israeli media in support of the PTI founder. The article says only the PTI founder can recognise Israel,” the minister claimed.

In a jibe directed at JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the minister said they had heard from the Maulana that Mr Khan is an “agent of the Jewish lobby”.

Separately, PPP Senator Sherry Rehman said that relations between Mr Khan and the Israeli lobby were not new and the PTI should explain why Israel was its supporter.

In a statement, the PPP senator referred to the Jerusalem Post article which, according to her, claimed that Mr Khan “desired normal ties” with Tel Aviv and the PTI must explain Israeli support for the party and why the country believed that the PTI founder may change public opinion and foreign policy regarding Israel.

Punjab ministers Marriyum Aur­an­gzeb and Azam Bukhari also criticised ‘pro-Imran articles’ in Israeli papers. Senior Minister Aurangzeb said that the Jerusalem Post has exposed Mr Khan’s “duplicity”.

“The remarks [in the Israeli paper] are eye-opening as the article revealed Imran Khan’s contradictory statements and deceitfulness. The paper described Imran as an ally and that the PTI founder wanted normal relations with Israel,” she claimed.

Ms Bukhari, Punjab’s information minister, alleged that Mr Khan was “sponsored by Israel”.

The Jerusalem Post has unveiled Mr Khan’s “true face by exposing his efforts for establishing ties with Israel” and even sending a delegation for this purpose, the minister claimed.

Earlier, the Times of Israel published an article at the start of this month, claiming that the PTI founder showed “potential willingness to consider normalising relations between Pakistan and Israel”.

‘Rumours for distraction’

In response to the allegations against the party founder, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government spokesperson Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif said the PML-N was spreading rumours against the former premier to divert the attention from his party’s rally in Lahore on Saturday.

“The founder’s [Imran Khan], stance on Israel is clear from the day one,” Barrister Saif said in a statement on Sunday. He said that the PTI founder had also spoken about the Palestinian’s right to self-determination on all national and international forums.

“A Jewish newspaper’s admiration of Imran Khan does not change Khan’s stance on Israel,” the statement quoted Mr Saif as saying.

Umer Farooq in Peshawar also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2024