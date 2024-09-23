E-Paper | September 23, 2024

Govt figures assail Imran over ‘adulatory’ article in Israeli paper

Amjad Mahmood Published September 23, 2024 Updated September 23, 2024 11:52am

LAHORE: Members of the ruling coalition on Sunday attacked the PTI founder for his alleged links with the ‘Zionist lobby’, after an article published by an Israeli media outlet alluded to the potential role of former prime minister Imran Khan in the normalisation of ties with Israel.

The week-old news article gave an overview of relations between the Muslim world and Tel Aviv in light of the Abraham Accords anniversary.

The article noted that “Imran Khan — despite his strong rhetoric against Israeli policies — hinted at Pakistan needing to forge its own foreign policy path”.

It said the influence of the PTI founder could provide opportunities to reevaluate ties and dwelled on the economic and other benefits Pakistan could avail after a potential normalisation of ties.

Barrister Saif says newspaper’s ‘admiration for ex-PM’ does not change their stance on Israel

On Sunday, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal alleged the article exposed the “mastermind of Project Imran Khan” and the efforts being made by the ‘Zionist lobby’ to re-impose the PTI founder on Pakistan.

Talking to reporters in Narowal, he said the Jerusalem Post article left ‘no doubt’ about the backers of the PTI founder, who enjoys good ties with his ex-wife Jemima’s brother Zac Goldsmith, a representative of the Israeli lobby.

“It is the third article published in the Israeli media in support of the PTI founder. The article says only the PTI founder can recognise Israel,” the minister claimed.

In a jibe directed at JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the minister said they had heard from the Maulana that Mr Khan is an “agent of the Jewish lobby”.

Separately, PPP Senator Sherry Rehman said that relations between Mr Khan and the Israeli lobby were not new and the PTI should explain why Israel was its supporter.

In a statement, the PPP senator referred to the Jerusalem Post article which, according to her, claimed that Mr Khan “desired normal ties” with Tel Aviv and the PTI must explain Israeli support for the party and why the country believed that the PTI founder may change public opinion and foreign policy regarding Israel.

Punjab ministers Marriyum Aur­an­gzeb and Azam Bukhari also criticised ‘pro-Imran articles’ in Israeli papers. Senior Minister Aurangzeb said that the Jerusalem Post has exposed Mr Khan’s “duplicity”.

“The remarks [in the Israeli paper] are eye-opening as the article revealed Imran Khan’s contradictory statements and deceitfulness. The paper described Imran as an ally and that the PTI founder wanted normal relations with Israel,” she claimed.

Ms Bukhari, Punjab’s information minister, alleged that Mr Khan was “sponsored by Israel”.

The Jerusalem Post has unveiled Mr Khan’s “true face by exposing his efforts for establishing ties with Israel” and even sending a delegation for this purpose, the minister claimed.

Earlier, the Times of Israel published an article at the start of this month, claiming that the PTI founder showed “potential willingness to consider normalising relations between Pakistan and Israel”.

‘Rumours for distraction’

In response to the allegations against the party founder, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government spokesperson Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif said the PML-N was spreading rumours against the former premier to divert the attention from his party’s rally in Lahore on Saturday.

“The founder’s [Imran Khan], stance on Israel is clear from the day one,” Barrister Saif said in a statement on Sunday. He said that the PTI founder had also spoken about the Palestinian’s right to self-determination on all national and international forums.

“A Jewish newspaper’s admiration of Imran Khan does not change Khan’s stance on Israel,” the statement quoted Mr Saif as saying.

Umer Farooq in Peshawar also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fancy tax scheme
Updated 23 Sep, 2024

Fancy tax scheme

GOVERNMENTS propose, bureaucrats dispose — often relegating ‘plans’ to an existing pile of schemes gathering...
Lebanon on edge
23 Sep, 2024

Lebanon on edge

NOT content with the bloodbath it has unleashed in Gaza, Israel is now on the rampage in Lebanon, routinely ...
Chikungunya threat
23 Sep, 2024

Chikungunya threat

MISERY usually follows every rainy season. If it is not infrastructural degradation, it is disease. And so, the...
TTP’s reach
Updated 22 Sep, 2024

TTP’s reach

The TTP — particularly its activities inside Afghanistan — should be a matter of global concern, specifically for regional states.
Parliamentary ‘coup’
22 Sep, 2024

Parliamentary ‘coup’

SOME have celebrated the recent ‘elimination’ of a major political party from the National Assembly with the...
Fixing the flaws
22 Sep, 2024

Fixing the flaws

THE Pakistan women’s cricket team is heading to next month’s T20 World Cup without winning a series in the...