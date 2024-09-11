Imran backs KP CM, calls those apologising for his words ‘cowards’

• Ex-PM ‘closes door’ on dialogue with establishment, says they deceived the party

• Vows to go ahead with Sept 21 power show in Lahore at all cost

• Gohar alleges ‘pressure’ to support constitutional package

ISLAMABAD: In a surprising turn of events, PTI founding chairman Imran Khan threw his weight behind Ali Amin Gandapur and derided all those who distanced themselves from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister’s hard-hitting speech at Sunday’s public rally.

Speaking to reporters at Adiala jail after proceedings of the £190 million corruption case, Mr Khan also anno­unced that he was closing the doors of dialogue with the establishment, saying that they had deceived the PTI.

Endorsing CM Gandapur’s remarks about the media, women and the establishment as being a reflection of “public sentiments”, Mr Khan claimed that the KP chief executive was detained by the establishment following the Islamabad rally and warned the powers that be they would have to face severe consequences for this act.

The KP chief minister’s remarks had drew widespread condemnation from almost all quarters, even prompting Bar­rister Gohar Ali Khan and Omar Ayub to tender an unconditional apology.

Mr Khan, who just a day earlier had revealed that the party had postponed its August 22 rally at the establishment’s request, said on Tuesday that no one from the PTI would negotiate with the establishment as they had not honoured their commitment for the Sept 8 jalsa.

He vowed that PTI’s power show on Sept 21 in Lahore would take place at all costs and requested the superior judiciary to ensure the rule of law.

Constitutional package

The former premier also claimed that the government was working on a constitutional package to extend the term of the chief justice of Pakistan.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar vowed to resist the proposed constitutional package regarding the judiciary and continue holding public meetings across the country.

Mr Gohar, who was arrested on Monday night outside the Parliament House and released on Tuesday, said at a press conference that no case had been registered against him by the police, adding that he had surrendered himself for arrest when PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat was arrested after the National Assembly session concluded.

“We will oppose the constitutional package and will never accept extension of the chief justice by any means as it will be a restriction on the freedom of the judiciary,” the PTI chief said. He added that the constitutional package was introduced to benefit judges and hoped that the judiciary would not accept any such legislation.

Mr Gohar said some PTI MNAs were being pressurised to vote in favour of the constitutional package, but the party would thwart all such attempts by the government.

PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub also said in a talk show on Geo News that the party MNAs were being pressured to support the constitutional package. He said the party had devised a strategy whereby some PTI MNAs would attend the NA session while others would skip it.

In reply to a question, Barrister Gohar said the PTI will definitely hold its next jalsa in Lahore and continue the series of public meetings across the country.

About the fiery speech of the KP chief minister at the Islamabad jalsa, Mr Gohar said the PTI would not apologise for the CM’s speech, as whatever he said was true and right. However, the PTI chairman did tender an apology for the CM’s remarks about journalists during the public meeting.

Regarding the arrest of PTI legislators from inside and outside the Parliament House on Monday night, Gohar termed it “an attack on parliament”.

He hoped that National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq would investigate the matter and expose those behind the “illegal arrests”. He said more than a dozen arrested PTI legislators have been sent on an eight-day physical remand, which the party plans to challenge in the high court.

“Today, September 10, is a black day for democracy when some masked persons barged into the parliament building and forcibly arrested our MNAs. PTI will never forget this black day,” he added.

Court proceedings

The cross-examination on the last prosecution witness in £190m corruption case could not be completed on Tuesday as the counsel for Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi were busy in the Lahore High Court.

The NAB prosecution, on the other hand, requested the court to close the right of cross-examination of the defence counsel. The prosecution pointed out that the defence counsel could not conclude the cross-examination in 16 consecutive hearings.

The judge adjourned further hearing till Sept 12.

Toshakhana reference

The Special Court of the Federal Investigation Agency on Tuesday issued notices to Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in a new Toshakhana reference related to Bvlgari Jewelry set.

The reference was transferred to the special judge (central) a day earlier.

Further hearing in this matter has been adjourned till Sept 16.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2024