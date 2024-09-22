E-Paper | September 22, 2024

Manipur on high alert after ‘influx of 900 Kukis’ from Myanmar

Reuters Published September 22, 2024 Updated September 22, 2024 11:29am
Demonstrators attend a protest march to demand an end to the latest spurt of ethnic violence, in Imphal, Manipur, India, September 10, 2024. — Reuters/File
Demonstrators attend a protest march to demand an end to the latest spurt of ethnic violence, in Imphal, Manipur, India, September 10, 2024. — Reuters/File

IMPHAL: India’s northeastern state of Manipur has been placed on high alert after intelligence reports of a potential influx of 900 suspected Kuki militants from Myanmar, a senior security official said.

An organisation that represents the Kuki community, however, denied the security official’s allegations and called for his resignation. Kuldiep Singh, Manipur’s security adviser, told reporters the information regarding the militants had been shared with various intelligence agencies.

Since May 2023, Manipur has been embroiled in violence between the majority Meitei and minority Kuki communities, driven by disputes over economic benefits and quotas.

“The border police have been alerted, and combing operations are underway,” he said, adding that hill districts, home to Kuki tribes, were put under heightened vigilance.

Denying there had been an influx of Kuki militants from Myanmar, the Kuki Students Organisation (KSO), the main body representing the community in the state, accused the security adviser of spreading false information about the community while failing to ensure their safety. “We no longer feel secure under his leadership […] we would like to call for his resignation,” a KSO statement said.

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2024

