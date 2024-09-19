Pakistan beat South Africa by 13 runs to level T20 series

MULTAN: Pakistan defeated South Africa by 13 runs in the second T20I at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, levelling the three-match series 1-1.

Nida Dar became the third Pakistani woman to reach 2,000 T20I runs, while captain Fatima Sana’s unbeaten 37 guided Pakistan to their highest T20I score of 181/4.

South Africa, who won the first T20I by 10 runs, were restricted to 168/4 despite a valiant unbroken 80-run partnership between Sune Luus (53 not out) and Chloe Tryon (30 not out).

Pakistan’s opening pair, Gull Feroza and Muneeba Ali, set the tone with a 25-run stand in 3.2 overs before Gull fell for 10. Player-of-the-match Mun­e­eba’s aggressive 45, laced with six fours and two sixes, and Sidra’s 28, including three fours and a six, propelled Pakistan to 74/2 in 10.2 overs.

Nida’s 29, featuring four boundaries, and Fatima’s unbeaten 37, which included three fours and two sixes, fueled Paki­stan’s late surge. Aliya Riaz chipped in with 17 not out, smashing two fours and a six.

Tumi Sekhukhune (2/30) was South Africa’s most successful bowler.

In response, South Africa lost Tazmin Brits (nine) early. Captain Laura Wolvaardt’s 36, adorned with five fours and a six, kept the visitors in contention before her departure in the ninth over.

Anneke Bosch (24), with two fours and a six, and Nadine de Klerk (12), with two fours, fell soon after, leaving South Africa 88/4 in 13 overs.

Luus and Tryon’s fifth-wicket partnership narrowed the gap, with Luus striking six fours and a six and Tryon smashing five fours.

Nashra Sundhu and Sadia Iqbal claimed two wickets each for Pakistan.

“In the last match our performance was not up to the mark,” Muneeba said after the match. “The openers and top order batters did not fulfil what was required from them.

“We had really honest conversations and we decided that we needed to step up.

“That’s the way we want to approach every game and we will try to play like this in the future as well,” the batter said pointing towards the aggressive approach.

Meanwhile, South African captain Wolvaardt said her team leaked extra runs, which became the difference between the two sides at the end.

“There were a couple of lose deliveries and we conceded way too many extras as well, which didn’t help us.”

The series decider will be played on Friday.

Scores in brief:

PAKISTAN 181 for four 4 in 20 overs (Muneeba Ali 45, Fatima Sana 37 not out; Tumi Sekhukhune 2-30); South Africa 168 for four in 20 overs (S. Luus 53 not out, L. Wolvaardt 36; Nashra Sundhu 2-20, Sadia Iqbal 2-27).

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2024