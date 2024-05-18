Nida Dar becomes highest wicket taker in women’s T20 cricket

Pakistan Women’s captain Nida Dar on Friday became the highest wicket-taker in the shortest format of the game during the second T20 international match against England at County Ground in North Hampton.

Pakistan women lost the three-match series in their tour of England yesterday after England beat the Green Team by 65 runs. All-rounder Alice Capsey collected the player of the match award for her 31 runs with the bat and two wickets.

Last month, Dar became the second bowler from the country to claim 100 One-day International wickets.

She overtook Australian swing bowler Megan Schutt after she took two wickets in her four overs and gave away 33 runs in the match against England yesterday.

Nida went wicketless in the first encounter between the sides having come close to the milestone in Pakistan’s home series against the West Indies.

Match summary

The English side won the toss and elected to bat first and Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey and Nat Sciver-Brunt helped their side to 144 in their 20 overs.

The side paced their innings comfortably, scoring 48 runs in the power play before Bouchie fell at 66 after the halfway mark. Sciver-Brunt scored 6 fours in her 21-ball innings at a strike rate of 147 to up the ante for her side.

Daniel Gibson scored 18 in nine balls with two fours and a six towards the end to finish beyond the 140-run mark.

Dar’s record-breaking wicket came in the last over of the innings where she dismissed Amy Jones on the first ball of the over.

Pakistan, in response, lost their first wicket at eight runs after a slow start from the side. The wickets kept falling for the visitors as Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz and Muneeba Ali were the only ones to contribute in double figures for the side.

Sophie Ecclestone was the pick of the bowlers from the England side after she took three wickets in three overs.