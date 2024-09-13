Pakistan’s high ranking in Global Cybersecurity Index good news for IT industry: minister

Pakistan’s inclusion in the top tiers of a global cybersecurity index was hailed on Friday by the State Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja.

Pakistan was ranked in Tier 1 of the International Telecommunication Union’s Global Cybersecurity Index 2024 report.

Tier 1, the highest of the five tiers and labelled “role-modelling” has a score of 95 to 100, and features 46 countries. In the previous edition of the Global Cybersecurity Index report, Pakistan ranked 79.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad on Friday, Khawaja said the report indicated that Pakistan’s legal, technical, capacity development, skill development, and organisational advancement are role models.

“The Global Cybersecurity Index 2024 shows significant improvements by countries that are implementing essential legal measures, plans, capacity building initiatives, and cooperation frameworks, especially in strengthening incident response capabilities,” the report quoted Khawaja as saying.

“Pakistan has performed exceptionally well in the latest ranking and has been placed in Tier 1, alongside countries like the United States, Japan, Singapore, Australia, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia.

“It is an honor for the nation and the IT industry that Pakistan is now included in the top tiers of cybersecurity,” she added.

The minister also acknowledged the collective efforts of various departments, including the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), the planning commission ministry, the defence ministry, law enforcement agencies, and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), in achieving this milestone.

She expressed gratitude to the provinces and all stakeholders for their contributions and support in strengthening Pakistan’s cybersecurity infrastructure and promoting digital advancement across the country.

Khawaja expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his pivotal role in achieving the historic goal.

She highlighted his unwavering support and keen interest in the IT sector, emphasizing that his leadership has been instrumental in advancing Pakistan’s position in the global cybersecurity landscape.

Khawaja also acknowledged his efforts in ensuring policy continuity, which played a crucial role in this remarkable achievement, and noted that the continuity of policies during both the Pakistan Democratic Movement and interim governments had paid off.

She also outlined measures taken by the Ministry of Information Technology that contributed to this achievement. She noted that young people are being trained in cybersecurity, which is now a leading field for global job opportunities.

The minister mentioned that for the first time, Google has invested in Pakistan and plans to manufacture Chromebooks in the country.

She said Islamabad is set to become a “Model Digital City”, aiming to integrate advanced technology for the benefit of residents. The project, which will serve as a pilot initiative, will enable citizens to access over 150 government services through a new app.

This app will offer various services from the Capital Development Authority, Islamabad Police, health services, and educational institutions. It will also feature an e-parking facility to improve parking management in the city.