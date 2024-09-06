E-Paper | September 06, 2024

IT accounted for 35pc of total service-sector exports in 2023

Kalbe Ali Published September 6, 2024 Updated September 6, 2024 08:09am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s IT services exports have grown 2.7 times since 2014, making up 35 per cent of all service-sector exports in 2023, according to a new report.

The report titled ‘Agay Barho: Empowering Pakistan’s Digital Economy’ was unveiled at an event attended by the prime minister and the IT minister on Thursday.

The report, part of the ‘Agay Barho’ initiative by Google, said Pakistan has vast potential to increase the share of its digital exports, specifically by developing new exportable digital solutions, reducing the cost of accessing overseas markets, and making export processes more efficient.

Mobile apps, online video services, and cross-border e-commerce can add Rs1.8 trillion to Pakistan’s annual export value in 2030, the report said.

Google report estimates apps, e-commerce to add Rs1.8tr in export value by 2030

Addressing the event, Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja said there was immense potential for digital exports to transform the economy and stressed the need for collaboration between the public and private sectors.

She also called for “non-conventional modes” to benefit from the full potential of Pakistan’s digital economy.

The minister commended Google for providing over 960,000 jobs to Pakistani youths in 2023. “The success of Google’s initiatives is a testament to the country’s potential in the digital world and Google’s commitment to upskilling and uplifting the youth.”

Farhan S. Qureshi, Google Pakistan’s country director, said initiatives such as Google Career Certificates and Google Developer programs helped individuals and businesses harness the full potential of AI.

Google’s AI-powered tools contributed Rs3.9 trillion to the Pakistani economy, Mr Qureshi said, adding that the global tech giant aims to produce 500,000 Chromebooks in Pakistan. “[This] marks a significant stride in Pakistan’s digital transformation journey.”

Under the Agay Barho initiative, Google focused on elevating the technological skills of local developers.

Last year, the company provided 44,500 Google Career Certificate (GCC) scholarships to women and students, and aims to provide an additional 45,000 scholarships in 2024 via its partners — TechValley and Pakistan Freelancers Associa­tion.

The report said that digital technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, are playing a significant role in accelerating exports by creating new opportunities and access to overseas markets.

It highlighted the need to invest in digital skills training and education for human resources to ensure competitiveness and prepare them to participate in the digital economy.

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2024

