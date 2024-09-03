E-Paper | September 03, 2024

IFAD to fund farming, fishing projects in Sindh

Amin Ahmed Published September 3, 2024 Updated September 3, 2024 09:36am

ISLAMABAD: The International Fund for Agri­cultural Development (IFAD) will launch an initiative next year to support farming and fishing in Sindh to provide a sustainable livelihood in areas extremely vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

The hybrid intervention project named ‘Sindh Coastal Resilience Project’ will be launched in 2025 in around seven of the poorest talukas in three districts and as many as three union councils in Badin, Sujawal, and Thatta.

The areas have a combined population of 3.87 million, which are recognised as the most deprived and under-developed, with a multidimensional poverty headcount — an index that captures severe deprivations with respect to education, health and standard of living — of 84 per cent.

Only 1pc households in the target area own agricultural land, and 84pc of the landowners own less than two acres.

Says initiative will ensure sustainable livelihood in poorest areas

The socioeconomic situation of each of the three districts is quite similar. The population area is predominantly rural (78 to 89pc), and the majority — 82 to 86pc — of the population lives under multidimensional poverty.

Fishing and agriculture are the common sources of livelihood there, but the large majority of the population is landless or owns small landholdings.

The majority of fishermen work as hired hands on boats owned by others.

The three districts are also affected by ecosystem degradation and are particularly vulnerable to climate change.

The target districts are mostly agrarian, with farming, fishing and rearing livestock being the major occupations.

There are two crop seasons, rabi and kharif, with rice, sugarcane, cotton, and vegetables being the major crops.

Socioeconomic benefits

The project aims to promote inclusive and resilient livelihoods for target farming and fishing communities and disadvantaged groups.

The initiative is expected to benefit around 20,000 households in a phased manner through interventions spanning over the seven years of the project implementation.

The goals will be achieved through improved production under climate-smart agriculture and fisheries production plans based on value chain development that facilitates integration with markets and services.

The intervention will lead to increased self-employment and job opportunities and foster a community-owned and driven approach.

The project will have a total cost of $163.5 million. The IFAD will provide a loan of $60m, and the Sindh government will contribute $6.7m to cover the project’s operational costs.

IFAD will plug a financing gap of $40m under its other programme.

According to the development organisation, the project will be closely aligned with the Asian Development Bank’s infrastructure investments.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The way out
03 Sep, 2024

The way out

Till the civilian leadership accepts that politics require compromise, nothing can be expected to change.
Land and power
03 Sep, 2024

Land and power

NO nexus is stronger than the link between political power and plots (land) in this country. This has always been ...
Degree drama
03 Sep, 2024

Degree drama

ELEMENTS within the state continue to employ underhanded, even farcical methods to silence their critics. Take the...
Bad air
Updated 02 Sep, 2024

Bad air

An average resident’s life expectancy is still reduced by 3.3 years due to air pollution in Pakistan, AQLI report says.
Ulema’s role
02 Sep, 2024

Ulema’s role

ALONG with robust action from the state, all elements within society are required to play their role to fend off the...
Protect women
02 Sep, 2024

Protect women

ENTRENCHED misogynistic and patriarchal beliefs have normalised violence against women in society; harassment, rape,...