IFAD to fund farming, fishing projects in Sindh

ISLAMABAD: The International Fund for Agri­cultural Development (IFAD) will launch an initiative next year to support farming and fishing in Sindh to provide a sustainable livelihood in areas extremely vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

The hybrid intervention project named ‘Sindh Coastal Resilience Project’ will be launched in 2025 in around seven of the poorest talukas in three districts and as many as three union councils in Badin, Sujawal, and Thatta.

The areas have a combined population of 3.87 million, which are recognised as the most deprived and under-developed, with a multidimensional poverty headcount — an index that captures severe deprivations with respect to education, health and standard of living — of 84 per cent.

Only 1pc households in the target area own agricultural land, and 84pc of the landowners own less than two acres.

Says initiative will ensure sustainable livelihood in poorest areas

The socioeconomic situation of each of the three districts is quite similar. The population area is predominantly rural (78 to 89pc), and the majority — 82 to 86pc — of the population lives under multidimensional poverty.

Fishing and agriculture are the common sources of livelihood there, but the large majority of the population is landless or owns small landholdings.

The majority of fishermen work as hired hands on boats owned by others.

The three districts are also affected by ecosystem degradation and are particularly vulnerable to climate change.

The target districts are mostly agrarian, with farming, fishing and rearing livestock being the major occupations.

There are two crop seasons, rabi and kharif, with rice, sugarcane, cotton, and vegetables being the major crops.

Socioeconomic benefits

The project aims to promote inclusive and resilient livelihoods for target farming and fishing communities and disadvantaged groups.

The initiative is expected to benefit around 20,000 households in a phased manner through interventions spanning over the seven years of the project implementation.

The goals will be achieved through improved production under climate-smart agriculture and fisheries production plans based on value chain development that facilitates integration with markets and services.

The intervention will lead to increased self-employment and job opportunities and foster a community-owned and driven approach.

The project will have a total cost of $163.5 million. The IFAD will provide a loan of $60m, and the Sindh government will contribute $6.7m to cover the project’s operational costs.

IFAD will plug a financing gap of $40m under its other programme.

According to the development organisation, the project will be closely aligned with the Asian Development Bank’s infrastructure investments.

