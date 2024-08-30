E-Paper | August 30, 2024

FO rejects Afghan Taliban offer to broker talks with TTP

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published August 30, 2024 Updated August 30, 2024 10:25am

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Thursday dismissed the Afghan Taliban’s latest offer to mediate between Pakistan and Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, labelling it an insult to the victims of TTP’s terrorist activities.

“Pakistan has no plans to engage in any talks with TTP. We believe that such offers are an affront to thousands of victims of TTP, who have been killed in Pakistan,” FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said during a weekly media briefing.

She was responding to a query regarding the offer made by Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, who had suggested in a recent media interview that the Taliban administration could facilitate negotiations with the TTP. Mujahid also trivialised the TTP issue, referring to it as an “internal matter” of Pakistan.

The TTP, which maintains sanctuaries in Afghanistan from where it orchestrates and executes terrorist activities in Pakistan, has significantly strained relations between Islamabad and the Taliban government.

Reiterating Islamabad’s position on the TTP, Ms Baloch advised the Afghan authorities to take action against the TTP and other terror groups that continue to threaten Pakistan’s security and have been involved in the killing of Pakistani nationals on Pakistani soil.

She also noted that Pakistan has not only bilaterally shared “concrete evidence” of the involvement of Afghanistan-based individuals and groups in terrorist incidents within Pakistan, but the presence of terror groups, including the TTP, in Afghanistan has also been documented in multiple independent reports.

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2024

Pak Afghan Ties, Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Credit rating upgrade
Updated 30 Aug, 2024

Credit rating upgrade

Pakistan’s economy still isn’t in a position to hold its own without multilateral and bilateral help.
Refugee problem
30 Aug, 2024

Refugee problem

THE authorities are once again mobilising to ‘repatriate’ Afghan refugees, around half a million of whom have...
Press club curbs
30 Aug, 2024

Press club curbs

THE state’s decision to curb activities at the Quetta Press Club is, in fact, a move towards enforcing censorship....
Delayed approval
29 Aug, 2024

Delayed approval

Much of the worry over the loan stems from a lack of transparency regarding the cause of delay rather than the delay itself.
Traders’ strike
29 Aug, 2024

Traders’ strike

BARELY two months into the new fiscal year, the pressure groups have become active. On Wednesday, traders and...
‘Digital inclusion’
29 Aug, 2024

‘Digital inclusion’

PAKISTAN can be an odd place. Here, high functionaries of the state can — with a straight face — hold forth on...