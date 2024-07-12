Pakistan again shuts door on prospects of talks with TTP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has once again ruled out the possibility of any talks with the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and once again urged Kabul to act against terrorists operating on its soil.

“... Pakistan has no designs of entering into any talks with a terror group that has been involved in killings of Pakistani citizens…,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch told a weekly press briefing on Thursday.

Answering a question about the Afghan government spokesperson’s statement that Kabul was ready to mediate between the TTP and Pakistan, she said such statements “should be taken in the proper context of Pakistan’s position with regards to dialogue with TTP”.

She added that the two countries have been discussing the issue of terrorism “for the last several months”.

FO spokesperson says no plans to wind up repatriation scheme for Afghans

“Pakistan is concerned about the terror threat that we face from individuals and entities which have support and sponsorship from across the border in Afghanistan,” the spokesperson said.

“[W]e respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan … We expect the Afghan authorities to uphold their sovereignty and take action against those terror groups which have found sanctuaries inside Afghanistan and are using Afghan territory to attack Pakistan.”

Answering a question about the repatriation of Afghan nationals, the spokesperson said the Illegal Foreign Repatriation Plan (IFRP) was being implemented in a phased manner.

“The number of illegal foreigners, including Afghan nationals, who have been repatriated to their home countries, were higher in the initial months of its implementation. These numbers are gradually coming down as more and more individuals have been returning to their home countries,” she added.

Regarding the plan’s second phase, Ms Baloch said it pertained to Afghan nationals who possess the Afghan Citizenship Cards (ACC) for which a mapping exercise was taking place.

She added that Afghan nationals with Pakistan Origin Cards will not be considered for repatriation at this stage.

“[T]he POR cards have been extended for one year. And lastly, with regards to Afghan refugees in Pakistan.”

The spokesperson added that Pakistan held discussions with several countries, including Australia, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the United States and Italy, who have agreed “to take a certain number of Afghan nationals”.

“We have remained engaged with them and have urged them to expedite the approval and visa issuance process for these individuals so that they are relocated as early as possible.”

The spokesperson also denied any indication to the UNHCR regarding the suspension of IFRP which will be implemented “without discrimination with regards to the nationality of individuals”.

On a question about the resolution passed by the US House of Representatives and counter motions passed by the National and Punjab assemblies, Ms Baloch said Pakistan and the US have “a multifaceted and robust relationship”.

“We have remained engaged with the United States, trying to understand each other’s perspectives, expressing and sharing with each other our mutual concerns, and [identifying] areas of cooperation. We believe that this relationship should move forward on the basis of mutual trust, mutual benefit, sovereign equality and non-interference in each other’s domestic affairs.”

In response to a question about ties with Russia, the spokesperson said dialogues are taking place between the two countries.“The latest meeting between the leaders of our two countries on the sidelines of the SCO Summit was an important occasion for the two countries to reaffirm their commitment to further enhance cooperation in various domains, including in economic and trade matters.”

