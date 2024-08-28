E-Paper | August 28, 2024

Bangladesh lifts ban on local Jamaat-i-Islami party

Reuters Published August 28, 2024 Updated August 28, 2024 03:41pm
Activists of the Anti-Discriminatory Student Movement gather at the University of Dhaka’s Teacher Student Center (TSC), demanding the capital punishment for Bangladeshi former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the deaths of students during anti-quota protests, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 13, 2024 — Reuters
Bangladesh’s caretaker government revoked a ban on the country’s main Islamic party and its affiliated groups on Wednesday, saying it has not found evidence of their involvement in “terrorist activities”.

Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government had banned the Jamaat-e-Islami party under an anti-terrorism law, blaming it for stoking deadly violence during student-led protests that turned into an uprising against Hasina, forcing her to resign and flee to India on Aug 5.

A gazette notification on Wednesday by the caretaker government that replaced Hasina’s administration said there was “no specific evidence of involvement of Jamaat” and its affiliates “in terrorist activities”.

The party has denied allegations that it stoked violence and had condemned the ban as “illegal, extrajudicial and unconstitutional.”

Jamaat has not been able to contest elections in Bangladesh after a court said in 2013 that its registration as a political party conflicted with Bangladesh’s secular constitution.

Shishir Monir, a lawyer for the party, said it will file a petition early next week at the Supreme Court to seek restoration of its registration.

