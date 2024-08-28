E-Paper | August 28, 2024

Stabbings mar UK carnival

Our Correspondent Published August 28, 2024 Updated August 28, 2024 05:43am

LONDON: Violence marred London’s Notting Hill Carnival, one of the Europe’s largest street festivals, which led to several stabbings and hundreds of arrests.

The violence occurred despite heavy police presence of around 7,000 officers on duty at the carnival, which celebrates British Afro-Caribbean culture.

A 32-year-old woman who was attending the carnival with her young child over the weekend was stabbed and remains in critical condition. Reports suggest she was caught in the crossfire of an altercation between two groups of men on Sunday.

The Metropolitan Police arrested three men in connection with the attack. A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and violent disorder, while two other men, aged 22 and 24, were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder. The three suspects were apprehended at separate addresses in Hammersmith and Fulham on Tuesday and are currently in custody.

In all, eight people were stabbed during the three-day event, with three of the victims left in life-threatening conditions, according to AFP. The Met Police reported that officers made 230 arrests on Monday alone, including 49 for possession of an offensive weapon. The force also seized three firearms, two of which were found at the carnival and one during a vehicle stop involving individuals believed to be heading to the event.

The Met’s spokesperson for the Notting Hill Carnival, Commander Charmain Brenyah, expressed concern over the incident, stating, “Our thoughts, first and foremost, are with the woman who is fighting for her life in hospital and with her loved ones. She came to carnival to have fun, with her young child, and was caught up in the most awful violence.” Brenyah praised the swift actions of the officers on duty, including police medics, who provided emergency medical treatment and preserved vital evidence at the scene.

Published in Dawn, August 28th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Inner truths

Inner truths

Rafia Zakaria
Our inner voices can be the instruments of our private rebellions, especially when they are weaponised.

Editorial

A new vision
Updated 28 Aug, 2024

A new vision

The administration can start with promising to ensure that the people of Balochistan have the protections guaranteed by the Constitution.
Wise observation
28 Aug, 2024

Wise observation

ENERGY Minister Awais Leghari has correctly underlined the nation’s poor economic conditions as a major reason for...
Afghan morality law
28 Aug, 2024

Afghan morality law

SOON after celebrating three years in power, the Afghan Taliban have further toughened social suppression. Their...
Balochistan attacks
27 Aug, 2024

Balochistan attacks

The centre cannot ignore Baloch voices anymore, especially those who condemn violence and want peace and genuine efforts for change.
Political games
27 Aug, 2024

Political games

THE government appears to be set on getting its way, even if it means upsetting the distribution of power envisioned...
Ugly sectarianism
27 Aug, 2024

Ugly sectarianism

AFTER a period of relative calm, a dangerous bout of sectarianism rocked Karachi on Sunday, leaving at least two men...