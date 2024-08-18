Three years after passage of law, Balochistan yet to form Right To Information commission

QUETTA: While the federal and provincial information commissions have completed three terms, the body has yet to be formed in Balochistan despite three years since the law was passed.

The commission was suppo­sed to be formed under the Ba­­lochistan Right To Informa­t­ion Act, which was passed in 2021.

This was said during the inaugural programme of the Right to Information project by Aid Balochistan on Saturday.

The event was attended by political and social leaders, bureaucrats, journalists, and lawyers.

They stated that the implementation of the right to information law had yet to materialise in Balochistan.

Politicians, activists say access to information vital to ensure transparency

Implementing this law is a fundamental right of citizens, and the right to information is essential in maintaining transparency in the use of public funds, they said.

The rules of business for the commission have been framed and the appointment of information commissioners on merit is urgently needed, the speakers said.

The political parties’ representatives emphasised the importance of implementing the bill, which they said would ensure better use of public money and encourage welfare projects.

They stated that the dream of Balochistan’s development can be realised only by enforcing the RTI law.

Adil Jahangir, the execut­ive director of Aid Balochis­tan, said that through access to information law, public participation in government’s decision-making can be ensured.

Information regarding ongoing projects in health, education, and other departments will also become accessible due to the RTI law.

Senior journalist Mir Beh­r­­am Baloch stated that public’s rights can be secured by impl­ementing the RTI law, and it will result in the proper utilisation of government funds in remote areas of Balochistan.

The RTI activist, Mir Behram Lehri, wondered why the provincial government has so far failed to appoint information commissioners.

The longer it takes to implement this law, the more questions will arise, he said.

Other speakers, including Balochistan Awami Party Central Information Secretary Dr Nashanas Lehri, National Party’s Quetta chapter President Ghulam Nabi Marri, Mir Musleh­uddin Mengal, Wadera Shahzad Lango, Adil Jehangir, Behram Baloch, Behram Lehri, Sadiq Sumalani and Rana Ahsan, said easier access to information helps eliminate corruption and improves accountability.

Officers from various government departments, lawyers, civil society leaders, journalists and representatives of different organisations also attended the seminar.

Published in Dawn, August 18th, 2024