DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif briefs nation on security situation

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry on Monday briefed the nation on the country’s security situation, effective measures taken against terrorism, and the professional activities of the Pakistan Army.

Addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi, the military’s spokesperson provided details of the counter-terrorism operations that the Pakistani security forces performed during the current year.

“The security forces and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) conducted 23,622 small and large-scale intelligence-based operations in the country”, the DG ISPR said. “Out of the total, 2,045 operations were carried out over the last 15 days.”

He added that during the operations conducted over the last 15 days, “24 terrorists” were eliminated.

“It is important to mention that to fight terrorism, the Pakistan Army, intelligence, police, and other law enforcement agencies conduct more than a hundred operations daily,” he said.

Speaking about the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), he said that the Government of Pakistan had recently notified the group as “Fitna al-Khawarij”.

“From now on, we will use the term Fitna al-Khawarij to refer to the TTP, while all terrorists associated with the group would be termed Kharji (outcasts)”, he said.

“This is because it is a mischief-making group; it’s neither an ideology nor has anything to do with Islam or Pakistan”, he asserted.

He explained that during the first seven months of the year 2024, 139 soldiers of the Pakistani security forces embraced martyrdom.

“The entire nation pays tribute to the brave martyrs and their families,” he said.

“This shows that the Pakistani security forces, law enforcement agencies, and intelligence agencies were entirely focused on making the country’s internal and border security certain and lasting”.

He further said that Pakistan’s fight against terrorism will continue until the last terrorist is eliminated.

Aside from counter-terrorism and security operations, the security forces, particularly the Pakistan Army, had been actively involved in socioeconomic projects.

“[The army had been engaged in] many social projects, including those related to education, health, social welfare and development, economic self-reliance, and other collaborative projects between the army, the federation, and the provincial government”.

He added that the Pakistan Army was particularly focused on the underdeveloped areas of KP and Balochistan, along with Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and other areas.

More to follow.