Agreement elusive as Baloch Yakjehti Committee demands release of workers

GWADAR: A view of obstacles placed by protesters on Marine Drive to keep security forces at bay.—Dawn

• Govt wants Article 16 included in deal

• Sit-in continues in Gwadar amid sporadic clashes

• Routine life disrupted in many areas, traffic on roads suspended

GWADAR / QUETTA: As sporadic clashes between the supporters of Baloch Yakjehti Committee and police in Gwadar continued on Thursday, negotiations aimed at bringing the protests to an end remained inconclusive.

The BYC has been holding protests for almost a week at Marine Drive in Gwadar and other areas for achievement of the rights of the people of Balochistan.

The negotiations between the government and the BYC started on Wednesday evening and after an hour officials announced that talks had been successful and BYC had agreed to call off its protests.

However, BYC did not confirm it, saying more rounds of talks will be held.

BYC leader Dr Mahrang in a video massage said that negotiations were held with the government representatives and she had demanded release of all people arrested in connection with Baloch national gathering and withdrawal of all cases registered against them.

She said all routes blocked by the government should be opened and raids on the houses in Gwadar should be stopped and no one should be picked up.

“Until issuance of official notification about the acceptance of our demands and release of arrested people, a peaceful protest sit-in will continue,” Dr Mahrang announced.

Official sources told Dawn that the second round of negotiations continued, adding that Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Mir Zahoor Buledi had joined the talks after a meeting with Home Minister Ziaullah Langove.

“The main hurdle in reaching an agreement is inclusion of Article 16 of the Constitution in the ToRs,” a home department official said, claiming that the BYC leadership was opposing it.

Article 16 read, “Every citizen shall have the right to assemble peacefully and without arms, subject to any reasonable restrictions imposed by law in the interest of public order”.

The official confirmed that the sit-in was continuing in Gwadar and other areas.

Dr Mahrang, Sammi Deen, Sibghatullah Abdul Haq, National Party leader Hussain Ashraf, BNP leader Majid Baloch, Ghafoor Hoot, and Hussain Vadila of HDT are taking part in the negotiations from the BYC side, while Gwadar Deputy Commissioner Hamoo­dur Rehaman, DIG Makran Dr Zahid Fathan and other officials were representing the government in the talks.

Home Minister Langove said the fact that both sides are holding talks was a positive sign, adding that demands presented by BYC will be implemented according to the Constitution.

Sit-in continues

Meanwhile, the protest sit-in and demonstrations continued on the sixth day on Thursday with several national highways blocked.

Clashes between police and protesters in Gwadar were also reported. All routes leading to red zone in Quetta were sealed with barbed wire and containers.

Traffic was suspended on the Makran Coastal Highway, and the entry and exit points of Gwadar remain closed.

In Quetta, areas such as Sariab Road, Qambrani Road, Arbab Karam Khan Road, Brewery Road, Eastern and West­e­­rn Bypass, Spinny Road, CPEC Road, Go­­limar Chowk, Podgali Chowk, University Road, and Sabzal Road were also blocked.

Business activities in Mastung, Kalat, Dalbandin, Chaghi, and various areas of Makran Division remained suspended.

The Quetta-Karachi National Highway was blocked while traffic on the Makran Coastal Highway was also suspended.

Closure of shops in the port town has created a risk of food shortage.

Published in Dawn, August 2nd, 2024