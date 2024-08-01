E-Paper | August 01, 2024

Police briefly detain 16 activists of Baloch Yakjehti Committee near Karachi Press Club

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published August 1, 2024 Updated August 1, 2024 12:11pm
Several activists belonging to the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) were ‘picked up’ by police from the Karachi Press Club (KPC) on July 31.
KARACHI: Several activists belonging to the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) were ‘picked up’ by police from the Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Wednesday afternoon.

However, the activists were released after a short while.

The BYC organisers and police officials said that four women, including BYC leader Fauzia Baloch, were among those detained by the authorities.

However, in the evening, DIG-South Syed Asad Raza said that the police detained some people from outside the KPC for “chanting anti-state slogans”.

He said, however, all the detained persons were released.

Earlier, BYC leader Saeed Baloch told Dawn that BYC leaders along with chairman of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) Asad Iqbal Butt had arrived at the KPC to apprise the media of the current situation in Balochistan.

He claimed that several areas, cities and towns in Balochistan were closed, roads blocked and communication links in the province had been suspended.

He said that the rights activists wanted to express their concerns about the prevailing situation in the province.

But, he claimed, police took action against them and picked up 16 activists, including four women activists, outside the KPC.

Later on, BYC leaders Wahab Baloch, Abdul Rehman, Shahmir Baloch and HRCP chairperson Butt held a press conference and condemned the arrests.

They demanded immediate release of the detained persons.

Published in Dawn, August 1st, 2024

