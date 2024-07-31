E-Paper | July 31, 2024

Microsoft apologises after new outage

Monitoring Desk Published July 31, 2024 Updated July 31, 2024 12:39pm
FILE PHOTO: A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, February 9, 2024 — Reuters
FILE PHOTO: A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, February 9, 2024 — Reuters

Technology giant Microsoft has apologised after thousands of people across the world reported issues with its products, ranging from email service Outlook to the hit game Minecraft, BBC News reported.

Downdetector, which tracks websites, showed thousands had reported problems on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident comes less than two weeks after a major global IT outage left over eight million computers using Microsoft systems inaccessible, impacting healthcare and travel, after a flawed software update by the cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike.

Microsoft said it had implemented a fix for the problem which “shows improvement”, and it will monitor the situation “to ensure full recovery”. But it has separately told people it has “no ETA” for how long the issue would take to resolve.

The tech giant previously said it was “investigating reports of issues connecting to Microsoft services globally”. “We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience,” it said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“Our experts are currently investigating the situation in order to resolve it as soon as possible.” It comes hours before Microsoft is set to announce its latest financial reports at 2230 BST.

An alert on the technology giant’s service status website said the outage impacted Microsoft Azure — the cloud computing platform behind many of its services — and Microsoft 365, which inclu­des systems like Microsoft Office and Outlook.

It also listed its cloud systems Intune and Entra as among those impacted.

“It seems slightly surreal that we’re experiencing another serious outage of online services from Microsoft,” said computer security expert Professor Alan Woodward.

“The culprit appears to be network infrastructure but you would have hoped that with such important cloud-based systems there would not be a single point of failure.

“You’d expect Microsoft’s network infrastructure to be bomb-proof.”

Published in Dawn, July 31st, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Time and freedom

Time and freedom

Rafia Zakaria
The benefit of immersing yourself in epochs long gone is that it immediately changes the scale at which we assess our own lives.

Editorial

Extremism unbound
Updated 31 Jul, 2024

Extremism unbound

Unless those who actually control the levers of state act with alacrity, the forces of darkness may be further emboldened.
SBP’s rate cut
31 Jul, 2024

SBP’s rate cut

THE second consecutive rate cut by the SBP underscores the fact that the central bank is relatively bullish on a...
Mountain feats
31 Jul, 2024

Mountain feats

THERE has been a flurry of activity and new records set on the summit of the ‘savage mountain’ this summer. On...
Summer of protests
Updated 30 Jul, 2024

Summer of protests

It is evident that the state’s ‘soft touch’ in dealing with the TLP has emboldened it enough that it feels it can cross unthinkable lines.
Re-profiling loans
30 Jul, 2024

Re-profiling loans

JUST when we thought that the new $7bn IMF bailout was within our grasp, the finance minister surprised the nation ...
Passport backlog
30 Jul, 2024

Passport backlog

THOUGH digitisation of the passport and CNIC application process has improved matters, bureaucratic lethargy is...