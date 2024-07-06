Today's Paper | July 06, 2024

UAE team satisfied with security at Islamabad, Karachi airports

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 6, 2024 Updated July 6, 2024 09:31am

RAWALPINDI: The aviation security team of UAE-General Civil Aviation Authority (UAE-GCAA) has declared security measures at Islamabad and Karachi airports to be of international standard.

A spokesman for Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) said on Friday that the aviation security assessment was conducted by the UAE-GCAA team at Islamabad and Karachi airports.

The UAE team was led by GCAA-UAE Senior Director Abdullah Al Kaabi.

The team inspected various aviation security areas at both airports, including passenger and baggage screening, cargo, and catering security.

The team also assessed airlines operating directly to the UAE, ground handling agents, regulated cargo agents, and catering companies.

The assessment focused on security access control, aircraft security checks, and other related procedures.

The team also reviewed national and airline security documents.

During the debriefing session, the GCAA-UAE team thanked PCAA officials for hosting them and expressed satisfaction at the overall security protocols maintained by airport management, the Airport Security Force, airlines, cargo companies, and other stakeholders.

They noted that the facilities aligned with international standards and best practices.

This was the UAE team’s first assessment visit to Pakistan and it is a sequel to earlier audits and assessments this year.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Gagging social media
Updated 06 Jul, 2024

Gagging social media

IT is hoped that better sense prevails and the prime minister turns down the Punjab government’s troubling...
Ballooning bills
06 Jul, 2024

Ballooning bills

A SECOND cycle of nationwide protests and agitation against the ballooning price of electricity will start soon. On...
Labour’s landslide
06 Jul, 2024

Labour’s landslide

IN a historic moment for British politics, the Labour Party has achieved an unprecedented victory, securing over 400...
Trade cooperation
Updated 05 Jul, 2024

Trade cooperation

Will Shehbaz be able to translate his dream of integrating Pakistan within the region by liberalising trade cooperation with South and Central Asia?
Creeping militancy
05 Jul, 2024

Creeping militancy

WHILE military personnel and LEAs have mostly been targeted in the current wave of militancy, the list of targets is...
Dodging culpability
05 Jul, 2024

Dodging culpability

IT is high time the judiciary put an end to the culture of impunity that has allowed the missing persons crisis to...