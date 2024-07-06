UAE team satisfied with security at Islamabad, Karachi airports

RAWALPINDI: The aviation security team of UAE-General Civil Aviation Authority (UAE-GCAA) has declared security measures at Islamabad and Karachi airports to be of international standard.

A spokesman for Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) said on Friday that the aviation security assessment was conducted by the UAE-GCAA team at Islamabad and Karachi airports.

The UAE team was led by GCAA-UAE Senior Director Abdullah Al Kaabi.

The team inspected various aviation security areas at both airports, including passenger and baggage screening, cargo, and catering security.

The team also assessed airlines operating directly to the UAE, ground handling agents, regulated cargo agents, and catering companies.

The assessment focused on security access control, aircraft security checks, and other related procedures.

The team also reviewed national and airline security documents.

During the debriefing session, the GCAA-UAE team thanked PCAA officials for hosting them and expressed satisfaction at the overall security protocols maintained by airport management, the Airport Security Force, airlines, cargo companies, and other stakeholders.

They noted that the facilities aligned with international standards and best practices.

This was the UAE team’s first assessment visit to Pakistan and it is a sequel to earlier audits and assessments this year.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2024