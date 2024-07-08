Canada team due on 15th to inspect aviation security

RAWALPINDI: A two-member team of Transport Canada, the department responsible for developing regulations, policies and services of road, rail, marine and air transportation in Canada, is scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on July 15 to inspect aviation security.

According to sources, Transport Canada team would be hosted by Directorate of Aviation Security of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA).

During the visit, the Canadian team will carry out inspection of aviation security, documentation, arrangements at airport and catering, in addition to visiting cargo complexes. The team is expected to visit Islamabad and Allama Iqbal airports.

The team would be checking whether the security system of Pakistan being regulated by Pakistani authorities was in line with International Civil Aviation Organisation standards and as per Canadian requirements.

It would also focus on Pakistan International Airlines as PIA is operating direct flights to Canada from Pakistan.

The visiting team will be briefed by the PCAA and other stakeholders about arrangements made to ensure safety of passengers and flights.

The PCAA has been preparing for this assessment while taking all stakeholders on board, including airport management, Airport Security Force, PIA, cargo operators and catering companies who are managing their own security system under the umbrella of PCAA.

The visit will be the 5th international assessment of Pakistan Aviation Security System.

The PCAA has successfully cleared all inspections, last of which was was conducted by the UAE-GCAA of Islamabad and Karachi airports.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2024