Inquiry ordered after Karachi ASF cuts woman pilgrim’s hair over suspicion

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 3, 2024 Updated June 3, 2024 10:48am

KARACHI: The Ministry of Aviation has ordered an inquiry into an incident in which staff of the Airport Security Force (ASF) had cut the hair of a woman pilgrim over some suspicion at Karachi airport on Saturday.

The aviation division, through an order issued from Islamabad, formed a board of inquiry (BoI) to investigate and ascertain the facts of the case, examine established procedures and protocols for passenger screening and scanning at the airport, and examine the responsibilities of government entities associated with passenger screening and scanning.

It said: “An incident was reported on June 1, 2024, where ASF officials, during a search at international departures at Jinnah International Airport Karachi, stopped a family consisting of Ms Seema Bano and her husband, Muhammad Shafi Ahmed, who were travelling for Haj via flight SV-701.”

It said that while the Anti-Narcotics Force had cleared Ms Bano, ASF staff raised suspicions and cut her hair.

“After scanning, she was cleared to board [the flight],” the order stated. “Therefore, it is considered necessary to inquire into this matter to ascertain the facts of the incident and fix responsibility.”

The order said that the aviation secretary had constituted a four-member board of inquiry and asked it to finalise its report within two working days.

The BoI has been asked to ascertain whether the action taken by ASF officials was in line with established protocols or if they transgressed their authority and to fix responsibility if any.

Published in Dawn, June 3rd, 2024

