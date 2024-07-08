Today's Paper | July 08, 2024

Parts of Karachi receive light scattering of rainfall

Imtiaz Ali Published July 8, 2024 Updated July 8, 2024 06:59pm
A visual of rain in Karachi on Monday. — DawnNewsTV

Parts of Karachi received scant rainfall on Monday, despite a weather forecast from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicting duststorms, thunderstorms and rain.

Earlier today, the PMD predicted “hot and humid weather with chances of dust-thunderstorm/rain” for Monday as part of “monsoon currents from [the] Arabian Sea” covering Sindh.

In the metropolis itself, the most rain fell in Surjani Town (7 millimetres), followed by Gulshan-i-Hadeed (4mm) and Kemari (1mm). Meanwhile, PAF Masroof Base, Met Complex, North Karachi, Nazimabad, Old Area Airport and Gulshan-i-Maymar all saw trace amounts of rain while the rest of the city hardly saw any.

The rest of the province also saw very little rainfall with the most falling in Padidan (8mm), 2mm in Shaheed Benazirabad and 1mm in Tandojam as of 5pm. Meanwhile, Karachi and Hyderabad received trace rainfall.

According to the PMD’s forecast, Karachi will see maximum temperatures ranging between 35 and 37 degree Celsius, with humidity ranging between 55 and 65 per cent from Monday to Wednesday.

Karachi division’s weather will remain hot and humid with chances of duststorms, thunderstorms and rain on Tuesday and chances of drizzling and light rain on Wednesday evening and night.

The forecast stated that Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Dadu, Jacobabad, Larkana, Kambar Shahdadkot, Shaheed Benazirabad, Nausharo Feroze, Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Sanghar, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allah Yar, Thatta, Sujawal and Karachi will fall under the influence of this weather system.

Despite the minimal rainfall, Rescue 1122 was put on standby in case of rain emergencies.

“In view of the weather situation, rain emergency is enforced across the province,” said a statement from the Sindh Rescue 1122 spokesperson.

It added that personnel were deployed across the province and were “always ready to deal with any emergency”.

