Rain offers some respite to Karachi after days of scorching heat

Rain offered some respite to Karachiites on Thursday following four straight days of the temperatures crossing 40 degrees Celsius.

View this post on Instagram

DawnNewsTV reported that different parts of the metropolis received dust storms and heavy rainfalls, including Gadap, Bahria Town and Malir.

A correspondent said rains had started earlier on the outskirts of the city but spread to different parts of the city soon after.

Pakistan Meteorological Department’s (PMD) Chief Meteorologist Dr Sardar Sarfaraz said that Friday and Saturday would be warm days as well, however, the intensity of the heat would go down.

While speaking to Geo News, he said he expected rain to continue for the next two to three days with breaks during the afternoon and evening.

“Until the low pressure is broken from the area, [or] it does not move or fizzles out, the sea breeze would not be restored completely,” Sarfaraz said.

“The next two days will remain warm but the intensity would not be the same, they [days] would be significantly less warmer,” he said.

According to a press release issued by PMD on Tuesday, “rain wind/thundershower with isolated heavy fall” was expected in different parts of Sindh from Wednesday onwards.

Four persons died from heatstroke in the city yesterday due to intense heat.

Meanwhile, the Sindh health department confirmed eight heat-related deaths in Karachi dur­ing one month. It said most of them were drug addicts or homeless.

However, Karachi Commis­sioner Hasan Naqvi said that a total of 10 people died because of heatstroke on Monday and Tuesday.

Briefing the media at his office, he said that eight people had died on Monday and two on Tuesday due to heatwave.

The Met department recorded the maximum temperature in the city on Monday at 42°C while the mercury touched 41°C on Sunday.