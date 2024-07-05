Today's Paper | July 05, 2024

British teacher jailed for ‘abusing’ schoolboys

LONDON: A British teacher who had sex with two teenage students and had a baby with one of them was sentenced on Thursday to six and a half years in jail.

Rebecca Joynes, 30, was on police bail for sexual activity with one victim, identified as Boy A, when she began having sex with the second, Boy B, by whom she became pregnant.

Sentencing Joynes, a judge said she had been a “high achiever” who had thrown her career away and had her baby taken away from her through her own actions. Joynes groomed the schoolboys from the age of 15, exchanging messages on social media before engaging in sexual activity, prosecutors told the court.

She was found guilty by a jury of six counts of engaging in sexual activity with a child, including two while being in a position of trust. Neither of the boys can be identified by name.

Passing sentence at Manchester Crown Court in northwestern England, Judge Kate Cornell told the former teacher she had behaved with “breathtaking arrogance”.

“You were the person in control, the person who should have known better,” she said.

“Instead, you abused that position of trust and exploited the privileged role for your own sexual gratification.” In a statement to the court, Boy B said he had been “coerced and controlled, manipulated, sexually abused, and mentally abused” by Joynes.

