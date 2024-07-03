Over 300 booked for ‘attacking’ KE office

KARACHI: Police have registered a rioting case against more than 300 citizens who protested against prolonged loadshedding outside K-Electric office in Sharifabad and allegedly ransacked its properties.

Central SSP Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqi said the police were identifying such people through videos, after which action will be taken against them but no one had been arrested yet.

According to the contents of the FIR, power utility employee Mohammed Husain Khan said that on Monday at around 1400 hours, approximately 300-400 people, including women and children, arrived at their office in FB Area.

They were carrying placards, sticks and stones and allegedly resorted to hooliganism when the guards prevented them. Some of the protestors attempted to enter the KE office from the backdoor who were also prevented by the security guards.

As per the FIR, the citizens broke the lock of the door and, in the meantime, the police mobiles arrived who dispersed them. The people attacked the KE vehicles parked outside the office with stones.

Resultantly, half a dozen vehicles were damaged. The complainant also alleged that the protestors broke the security cameras and took away the same. They instigated the people for ransacking and used abusive language and threats.

The complainant said he wanted a legal action against the 300-400 unidentified people over charges of damaging KE vehicles, backdoor and other acts of ransacking.

