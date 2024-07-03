Today's Paper | July 03, 2024

Over 300 booked for ‘attacking’ KE office

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 3, 2024 Updated July 3, 2024 10:59am

KARACHI: Police have registered a rioting case against more than 300 citizens who protested against prolonged loadshedding outside K-Electric office in Sharifabad and allegedly ransacked its properties.

Central SSP Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqi said the police were identifying such people through videos, after which action will be taken against them but no one had been arrested yet.

According to the contents of the FIR, power utility employee Mohammed Husain Khan said that on Monday at around 1400 hours, approximately 300-400 people, including women and children, arrived at their office in FB Area.

They were carrying placards, sticks and stones and allegedly resorted to hooliganism when the guards prevented them. Some of the protestors attempted to enter the KE office from the backdoor who were also prevented by the security guards.

As per the FIR, the citizens broke the lock of the door and, in the meantime, the police mobiles arrived who dispersed them. The people attacked the KE vehicles parked outside the office with stones.

Resultantly, half a dozen vehicles were damaged. The complainant also alleged that the protestors broke the security cameras and took away the same. They instigated the people for ransacking and used abusive language and threats.

The complainant said he wanted a legal action against the 300-400 unidentified people over charges of damaging KE vehicles, backdoor and other acts of ransacking.

Published in Dawn, July 3rd, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

King Trump

King Trump

Rafia Zakaria
The US supreme court’s decision virtually guarantees that Trump reinstated will have drastically more powers than he enjoyed in his previous term.

Editorial

Orwellian state
Updated 03 Jul, 2024

Orwellian state

Implementing a system to spy on one’s own people is a perverse abuse of power and should be stopped forthwith.
Coping with disaster
03 Jul, 2024

Coping with disaster

THE monsoons are practically upon us, bringing with them the fear of urban flooding, flash floods, and accompanying...
Jail security
Updated 03 Jul, 2024

Jail security

If those convicted of murder, rape or terrorism are able to break free, it will not reflect well on the competence of our criminal justice system.
‘Cruel jest’
Updated 02 Jul, 2024

‘Cruel jest’

Actual economic course correction has once again been put off for another time.
Limited choices
02 Jul, 2024

Limited choices

NONE of the limited choices before the international community where dealing with the Afghan Taliban regime are very...
India’s victory
02 Jul, 2024

India’s victory

IN the end, the best team won — the team that held its nerve best when the stakes were the highest. Batting...