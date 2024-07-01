Today's Paper | July 01, 2024

Eight people killed as heavy rains lash different parts of Balochistan

Saleem Shahid Published July 1, 2024 Updated July 1, 2024 10:09am
Excavators work to remove boulders and mud to restore traffic on the Zhob-Dera Ismail Khan Highway, on Sunday.—Dawn
Excavators work to remove boulders and mud to restore traffic on the Zhob-Dera Ismail Khan Highway, on Sunday.—Dawn

QUETTA: At least eight people were killed and over two dozen injured and 300 mud houses damaged as heavy pre-monsoon rains starting on Friday continued on Saturday, lashing different areas of Balochistan.

The heavy rains on the Suleman mountain range also triggered huge landslide between Danasar and Dera Ismail Khan area of Sherani district, suspending traffic on Zhob-Dera Ismail Khan Highway.

Officials said heavy downpours lashed the Zhob, Sherani, Qila Saifullah, Barkhan, Musakhail and Loralai areas of the province.

A huge portion of the National Highway linking Quetta with Islamabad via Zhob-Dera Ismail Khan was blocked due to landing of heavy boulders on the highway in the Danasar area, suspending all kinds of traffic on the highway between Sherani and D. I. Khan.

Rains also trigger heavy landslide between Danasar and Dera Ismail Khan, suspending traffic on the highway

Hundreds of passenger coaches, buses, cars and trucks carrying passengers and goods remained stuck on both sides of Danasar and Sherani areas.

The deputy commissioner of Sherani district, Sana Mahjabeen, said that during the highway closure, food items and water were provided by the district administration to the people stranded there.

She said that soon after receiving information about landslides, the local administration rushed to Danasar and launched an operation to remove huge boulders and mud from the highway.

Levies Force and local administration stopped traffic on both sides of Danasar and Dera Ismail Khan to let boulders and mud removal operations continue unhindered.

Rescue teams of the National Highway Authority also reached the affected area to help restore traffic on the highway.

“We immediately shifted heavy machinery to Danasar area for removing boulders and mud to restore traffic on the highway as soon as possible,” a spokesperson for the NHA claimed, adding that a big portion of the highway has been badly affected as the Suleman Range is still receiving heavy rains and there is also the possibility of more landslides in the area.

Officials said that eight deaths were reported in rain-related incidents in different areas of the province so far.

In Barkhan area, three people were killed when the roof of their house collapsed during heavy rain. Two other rain-related deaths were reported from Sui area of Dera Bugti district. A man was electrocuted in Dera Bugti district while two people died in Khuzdar and Jhal Magsi in rain-related incidents.

The N-70 highway, which connects KP with Balo­chistan, was closed for traffic due to heavy rains, the Provincial Disaster Mana­gement Authority (PDMA) announced.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Depart­ment, Khuzdar, Awaran and Lasbela areas of Balochistan are likely to receive further downpour.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Balochistan government, Shahid Rind, announced late Saturday night that traffic has been partially restored on Zhob-D.I. Khan Highway for light vehicles.

Published in Dawn, July 1st, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Resolution 901
Updated 01 Jul, 2024

Resolution 901

Our lawmakers’ failure to stand united in the face of foreign criticism may not have been unexpected but it was still disturbing to witness.
Nebulous definition
01 Jul, 2024

Nebulous definition

IS it a ‘vision’, a loose programme, or an actual kinetic ‘operation’? A week on, we don’t precisely know....
Stealing heritage
01 Jul, 2024

Stealing heritage

CONTRADICTIONS define Pakistan. While the country’s repository of antiquities can change its fortunes, recurrent...
Burdening the people
Updated 30 Jun, 2024

Burdening the people

The tax-heavy budget will make lives of avg Pakistanis even harder and falls far short of inspiring confidence in govt's ability to execute structural changes.
WikiLeaks’ legacy
30 Jun, 2024

WikiLeaks’ legacy

THE recent release from captivity of WikiLeaks’ founder Julian Assange has presented an opportunity to revisit the...
Iranian run-off
30 Jun, 2024

Iranian run-off

FRIDAY’S snap presidential election in Iran, called after the shock deaths of Ebrahim Raisi and members of his...