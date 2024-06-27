Today's Paper | June 27, 2024

Two dead, dozens injured as heavy rains batter Dera Bugti

Ali Jan Mangi Published June 27, 2024 Updated June 27, 2024 08:01am

DERA MURAD JAMALI: Two people were killed and over two dozen injured as heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning battered Sui and other areas of Dera Bugti district on Wednesday.

The torrential rains caused widespread destruction, leading to the collapse of roofs and boundary walls of numerous houses.

Floodwaters inundated human settlements, forcing residents to seek shelter elsewhere.

“Two people have been reported dead and over two dozen injured due to the collapse of a mud house in Sui town,” Muhammad Ejaz, deputy commissioner of Dera Bugti, told Dawn.

The deceased and injured were transported to PPL Sui Hospital for treatment.

Hospital officials reported that the condition of at least six injured individuals was critical, with severe head injuries resulting from collapsing roofs.

Published in Dawn, June 27th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Positive feelers
Updated 27 Jun, 2024

Positive feelers

New Delhi’s negotiators should adopt a less rigid stance if they are at all serious about regional peace.
Polio problem
27 Jun, 2024

Polio problem

SIX cases in six months. The tally for the entire last year equalled in half the time. Pakistan’s efforts towards...
Battle against heat
27 Jun, 2024

Battle against heat

DO the rulers have what it takes to protect citizens from sizzling temperatures? Apathetic and myopic, they have...
Extremist threat
Updated 26 Jun, 2024

Extremist threat

Do those who control the levers of state intend to confront the extremist elements that are fanning the flames of hatred in society?
Crime of torture
26 Jun, 2024

Crime of torture

WHILE the world observes the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, Pakistan finds itself among those...
Price of truth
26 Jun, 2024

Price of truth

JULIAN Assange will soon be a free man. The WikiLeaks founder, who had been in the crosshairs of the world’s most...