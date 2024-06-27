Two dead, dozens injured as heavy rains batter Dera Bugti

DERA MURAD JAMALI: Two people were killed and over two dozen injured as heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning battered Sui and other areas of Dera Bugti district on Wednesday.

The torrential rains caused widespread destruction, leading to the collapse of roofs and boundary walls of numerous houses.

Floodwaters inundated human settlements, forcing residents to seek shelter elsewhere.

“Two people have been reported dead and over two dozen injured due to the collapse of a mud house in Sui town,” Muhammad Ejaz, deputy commissioner of Dera Bugti, told Dawn.

The deceased and injured were transported to PPL Sui Hospital for treatment.

Hospital officials reported that the condition of at least six injured individuals was critical, with severe head injuries resulting from collapsing roofs.

Published in Dawn, June 27th, 2024