Opposition in Punjab holds ‘parallel session’

LAHORE: Amid escalating tensions with the treasury, the opposition in the Punjab Assembly held its own session on Saturday, pledging not to accept “fake Form-47” Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, even if the speaker suspended all its lawmakers.

Opposition lawmakers from the PTI (Sunni Ittehad Council) and ruling PML-N lawmakers had been at loggerheads after 11 opposition members were suspended for 15 sittings due to “rowdyism” during Maryam Nawaz’s speech on Friday.

The government further escalated the situation by stripping opposition leader Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar of his perks and privileges and closing his chamber in the assembly.

A heavy contingent of police and a prisoner van were stationed outside the Punjab Assembly as the session began on Saturday, with orders to prevent the 11 suspended lawmakers from entering.

Expressing solidarity with their suspended members, the opposition lawmakers held their own session outside the assembly gate and made fiery speeches against CM Maryam and the PML-N leadership.

“The government wants to silence us through civil dictatorship, but we will never accept fake Form-47 CM Maryam Nawaz,” Mr Bhachar declared to the charged MPAs, who chanted slogans such as “mandate thieves” and accused CM Maryam’s father, former premier Nawaz Sharif, of corruption.

A privilege motion was also moved against Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan for “submitting to CM Maryam’s pressure” to suspend opposition members.

Lawmaker Sheikh Imtiaz even presented a resolution demanding that the name of the Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Hospital be changed.

MPA Mohammad Naeem said it was the first time in the country’s history that the government had shut down the opposition leader’s chamber.

Budget passed

Inside the House, Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan proceeded with the budget 2024-25 debate. Around 10 to 12 opposition members, led by Rana Aftab, entered the House to participate.

However, as Mr Aftab rose from his seat to talk on the matter, the treasury members paid him in the same coin.

Mr Aftab urged the chair to now act against those treasury members involved in rowdy behaviour, questioning whether they, too, would be suspended. The opposition members later walked out of the House.

Information Minister Azma Bokhari, who spearheaded the treasury protest against the opposition, maintained that if the leader of the house’s speech was interrupted by the opposition, its members will also not be allowed to speak.

Meanwhile, the House passed the budget and the speaker adjourned the proceedings indefinitely.

US Congress resolution condemned

The Punjab Assembly also adopted a resolution condemning the US Congress’ demand for a Feb 8 polls audit. The resolution urged the Shehbaz Sharif government to take up the US Congress resolution matter and lodge a protest with the American government.

Bhachar stripped of privileges

Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan also withdrew all privileges from Opposition Leader Bhachar, including office, staff and official vehicle.

Mr Bhachar claimed the withdrawal of his privileges was retaliation for leading a protest against the “TikToker chief minister”.

“This is the first time in Punjab Assembly history that the opposition leader’s office has been locked, and he was not allowed entry,” Mr Bhachar asserted.

He emphasised that the opposition would not be intimidated by government tactics and vowed that PTI members would continue supporting party founder Imran Khan.

He said PTI members would continue calling Maryam Nawaz Sharif a “TikToker and mandate-thief chief minister”.

Mansoor Malik also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, June 30th, 2024