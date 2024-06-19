Today's Paper | June 19, 2024

Noam Chomsky discharged from Brazil hospital

AFP | Anadolu Agency Published June 19, 2024 Updated June 19, 2024 11:54am
US linguist and political activist Noam Chomsky is pictured during a press conference in Brazil. — AFP/File
US linguist and political activist Noam Chomsky is pictured during a press conference in Brazil. — AFP/File

Renowned American intellectual Noam Chomsky has been discharged from a hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, where he had been receiving treatment for some time.

In a statement, the Beneficencia Portuguesa Hospital in Sao Paulo announced that Chomsky had been discharged and his treatment would continue at home.

The report came as the 95-year-old’s wife, Valeria Wasserman, dismissed media reports that Chomsky had died, saying in an email to AFP: “It’s false. He is well.”

The newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo reported that Chomsky was recently taken to a hospital in the city after a stroke a year ago left him with difficulty speaking and moving the right side of his body.

The couple have a home in Sao Paulo.

Chomsky first became known in the 1950s with the revolutionary theory that the ability to form structured language was innate and has authored more than 100 books on Middle Eastern conflicts and geopolitical issues.

He became an outspoken activist on an array of issues from US intervention in Vietnam to labor rights and the environment.

