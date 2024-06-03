11 dead from gas leak in coal mine near Quetta

Eleven people, including nine miners, died on Monday due to suffocation from a gas leakage in a coal mine near the Union Council Sanjedi area of Quetta.

Balochistan Chief Inspector of Mine Abdul Ghani Baloch told Dawn.com that one contractor and one mine manager died in the incident, adding that all deceased belonged to Swat.

However, Abid Yar, the spokesperson of Shangla Coal Mine Workers Rights Association, said the deceased belonged to Shangla.

He said that the incident occurred due to a gas leakage and the coal mine, 40 kilometres away from Quetta, was subsequently sealed off.

Baloch said the bodies would be sent to their native towns after the funeral prayers were offered.

Provincial government spokesperson Shahid Rind said the administration expressed regret over the incident and an investigation has been ordered.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also expressed regret over the incident and extended his condolences to the families of the deceased.

Two workers had died in April after inhaling poisonous gas while working deep inside a coal mine in Duki district.

In January, three coal mine workers, including two brothers, lost their lives after inhaling poisonous gas while working deep inside a coal mine in the Duki coalfield.

Additional reporting by Umar Bacha.