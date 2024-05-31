Today's Paper | May 31, 2024

Azerbaijan FM meets COAS Munir, acknowledges Pakistan’s ‘pivotal role’ in regional stability: ISPR

Iftikhar Shirazi Published May 31, 2024 Updated May 31, 2024 01:46pm
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov meets with Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir on May 31, 2024 at General Headquarters, Rawalpindi. — Photo via Inter-Services Public Relations
In a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Friday, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov acknowledged Pakistan’s pivotal role in maintaining regional stability, the military’s media wing said.

In a press release, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the army chief met with FM Bayramov at the Rawalpindi General Headquarters.

It added that the duo engaged “in in-depth discussions on matters of mutual interest, including regional peace and stability”.

According to the press release, COAS Munir “emphasised Pakistan’s long-standing fraternal ties with Azerbaijan and reiterated the country’s unwavering commitment to providing comprehensive assistance and cooperation in spheres of defence and security”.

Furthermore, the army chief praised the Azerbaijani armed forces for their “exemplary professionalism and valour”, the ISPR stated.

It highlighted that FM Bayramov “expressed his sincere appreciation for Pakistan’s steadfast support to Azerbaijan and acknowledged the country’s pivotal role in maintaining regional stability”.

FM Bayramov’s visit

The Azerbaijan dignitary had arrived in Islamabad on Wednesday night on an official visit, according to the Foreign Office (FO).

Pakistan and Azerbaijan held delegation-level talks on Thursday, where Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said both sides were taking measures to increase bilateral investment, especially in the energy sector, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

Dar — also the deputy prime minister — had expressed Pakistan’s full support to Azerbaijan during its presidency of climate summit COP29.

In a joint press conference the same day, the foreign ministers of both countries had expressed a strong commitment to further strengthen bilateral strategic relations, Radio Pakistan said.

Meanwhile, in a meeting with FM Bayramov, PM Shehbaz Sharif had stressed the need to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in various sectors.

Earlier this month, President Asif Ali Zardari met with Mukhtar Babayev, Azerbaijan’s minister of ecology and natural resources and COP29 president-designate.

Azerbaijan will host the 29th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Baku in November.

