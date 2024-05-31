Today's Paper | May 31, 2024

Imran off the hook in two more May 9 cases

Malik Asad Published May 31, 2024 Updated May 31, 2024 08:30am

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Thursday acquitted former prime minister Imran Khan in two cases registered against him in connection with violent protests that broke out following his arrest on May 9 last year.

Recently, Mr Khan was also acquitted in two cases related to Azadi March held on May 25, 2022.

The founding chairman of PTI is facing a string of cases, including those related to May 9 violence across Pakistan, and is incarcerated in Adiala jail.

On Thursday, he was acquitted in the two FIRs registered at the Shahzad Town Police Station. Mr Khan was accused of inciting the general public to violent protests.

Judicial Magistrate Umar Shabbir acquitted him in both the cases for want of evidence.

During the hearing, Mr Khan’s lawyer stated that the FIRs against the former PM had been lod­ged by some unauthorised person. He contended that Section 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code had been wro­ngly invoked against Mr Khan since there was no evidence that he had abetted in the alle­ged crime and incited the public to violence.

Six FIRs pertaining to May 9 riots were registered against Mr Khan in different police stations of Islamabad. He has been accused of inciting people to block highways and attacking police.

Published in Dawn, May 31st, 2024

