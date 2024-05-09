Axe falls on another senior taxman

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has agreed in principle to suspend another senior taxman, who sought adjournment in a case involving Rs456 million in tax payments, for allegedly demonstrating lack of commitment to resolving tax concerns, Dawn has learnt through reliable sources.

They said FBR Chairman Zubair Tiwana forwarded the name of Sahibzada Abdul Mateen, chief commissioner of Medium Taxpayers Office (MTO), Karachi, to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for suspension or removal from his current position.

Mr Mateen will become Inland Revenue Service’s (IRS) second senior officer after Yousif Hyder Shaikh, chief commissioner-IR, Large Taxpayers Office, Islamabad, who was suspended with immediate effect for 120 days on April 23 on the same charges of seeking adjournment in a case in the Islamabad High Court.

A senior tax official told Dawn that the competent authority in such cases is the prime minister. “As of today, I can confirm that no notification has been issued [about suspension of the officer],” the official said; however, the notification is expected to be issued on Thursday (today).

According to the source in MTO Karachi, the issue relates to a request for an adjournment in a tax case pending before the Sindh High Court. The adjournment did not indicate that the tax was waived or that any commitment was made not to pursue it.

The source said the FBR would issue a notification suspending the officer for 120 days.

The FBR chairman has transferred more than 20 senior tax officers based on an intelligence report that they fiercely challenged their removal from posts. He also removed the IRS tax policy member, who was also an official spokesman for the FBR.

The FBR chairman has yet to appoint a spokesperson, and avoided responding to numerous messages sent to him as well as his IRS member operation for comment on the matter. Mr Tiwana, the IRS member operation and Customs member policy enjoy their current assignments, whereas all other top tax officers have been placed on special duty (OSD).

Based on intelligence information, a drive has been launched to remove senior tax officers from the IRS and Customs departments and make them OSD. However, many officers suspected that a pick-and-choose approach was used throughout the process, as many officers with tainted reputations continue to hold high-level positions in the field because of their connections with those at the helm.

Published in Dawn, May 9th, 2024