In meeting with COAS, president notes with concern ‘baseless’ claims against army by ‘certain political party’

In a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Asim Munir on Wednesday, President Asif Ali Zardari noted with concern “baseless and unsubstantiated allegations levelled by a specific political party and its few individuals” against the army for their political interests.

The development came as COAS Munir met the Zardari at the Presidency, according to an official handout.

According to the statement, the army chief extended felicitations to Zardari on his appointment as president. He also conveyed his sincere wishes to the president for a successful tenure.

“During the meeting, the COAS apprised the president regarding the ongoing operations of the army against terrorism and highlighted the operational preparedness against conventional threats.

“The COAS also intimated about the contributions of the army towards development initiatives, particularly in the regions of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the president acknowledged the role of the armed forces, affirming that the army’s contributions had been instrumental in safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the state.

Zardari also commended the army’s efforts towards the social uplift of affected areas, underscoring the unwavering commitment of the Pakistan Army to national progress, the statement said.

“The president emphasised Pakistan’s steadfast commitment against terrorism and reaffirmed the nation’s resolve to respond with full force through all elements of national power,” the statement added.

It further said that the president noted with “grave concern the baseless allegations levelled by a specific political party and its few individuals against the institution and its leadership to accrue narrow political interests and resolved to deal with such disruptive elements with an iron hand”.

Zardari also paid tribute to the martyrs who had sacrificed their lives for the nation, emphasising that their blood would “forever symbolise the resilience and strength of the Pakistani nation”. He reiterated the nation’s unwavering commitment to honouring the sacrifices of martyrs and their families.

“The meeting concluded on a note of solidarity and determination to uphold the values of peace, security and progress in Pakistan,” the statement said.