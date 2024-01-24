‘Negative propaganda’ on social media aimed at creating uncertainty, hopelessness: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Wednesday said “negative propaganda” on social media was aimed at creating uncertainty and hopelessness in the country, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

He passed these remarks at the Pakistan National Youth Conference in Islamabad. The event was also attended by caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar.

During his address, the army chief stressed the need for double-checking news on social media. He said that without proper research and positive thinking, there would be chaos in the society, Radio Pakistan said.

He asserted that the armed forces of Pakistan were fully prepared against any threat and conspiracy. Pakistan would never compromise on its sovereignty, he added.

COAS Munir expressed full confidence in the “bright future of Pakistan”, highlighting that Allah Almighty had bestowed Pakistan with numerous mineral resources, agriculture and young human capital.

“He said the sole objective behind the creation of Pakistan was that our religion, civilization and culture were totally different from that of Hindus but it does not mean that we should adopt Western culture. He said the youth should trust their country, nation, culture and civilization,” Radio Pakistan quoted him as saying.

The army chief further stated that the youth of Pakistan should believe that they belong to a great country and nation, adding that youngsters were the “torchbearers of bright traditions of the country” as well as the “true outcome of the dreams of Allama Iqbal and Quaid-i-Azam”.

Gen Munir added that the armed forces could fight terrorists but needed “cooperation and support from the entire nation”.

Separately, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office later said the army chief underscored that the youth was Pakistan’s biggest asset, and all optimism of a brighter future was associated with them.

He asked the youth to shun “despondency” and advised them to partake in building the nation through discipline, and a genuine quest for knowledge.

The army chief recounted the sacrifices made by the nation to counter the menace of terrorism and cautioned against “machinations of Pakistan’s ill wishers contributing towards extreme polarisation within the society”, the PMO statement said.

Meanwhile, PM Kakar appreciated the role of the armed forces in the fight against the menace of terrorism with full commitment and professional excellence.

“Pakistan’s successes in the war against terrorism would not have been possible without the participation and support of the youth which makes 65 per cent of our population,” the PM was quoted as saying.

He affirmed that as responsible citizens of Pakistan, “we must all reject and collectively fight the vicious propaganda onslaught that the enemies of Pakistan have unleashed against Pakistan in the recent past”.

“Youth can play a constructive role in dealing with this emerging national security challenge provided they remain focused, and fact-checked all details through authentic information from the state institutions rather than falling prey to propaganda,” the premier added.