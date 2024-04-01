Sri Lanka dominate Bangladesh but Mendis misses rare feat

SRI LANKA’S Kamindu Mendis plays a shot as Bangladesh wicket-keeper Litton Das watches during the second Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Sunday.—AFP

CHITTAGONG: Sri Lanka made a record 531 runs in their first innings of the second Test against Bangladesh on Sunday but Kamindu Mendis narrowly missed scoring a third century in consecutive Test innings.

Sri Lanka’s total on the second day in Chittagong was the highest scored in Tests without any batsman reaching a century — improving on India’s 524-9 against New Zealand at Kanpur in 1976.

Bangladesh reached 55-1 at stumps, trailing Sri Lanka by 476 runs.

Opener Zakir Hasan was unbeaten on 28 alongside nightwatchman Taijul Islam after Lahiru Kumara bowled Mahmudul Hasan Joy for 21.

Sri Lanka, who are leading the two-match series, dominated the day.

Mendis was 92 not out when last man Asitha Fernando was run out for a duck, eight runs short of what would have made him only the fourth Sri Lankan to score three centuries in consecutive innings.

The right-hander, who scored 102 and 164 in the first Test, struck Taijul for two sixes in an over to come close to the feat.

However, Fernando fell short of his crease in a desperate attempt to change the strike.

Mendis had no regrets about missing out on his ton.

“I think it happens in cricket that someone can get a big hundred, someone can’t,” he said. “We put a 500-plus total onto the board, I think we fulfilled our plan.”

Bangladesh batting coach David Hemp was hopeful his charges would put on a similar display.

“It looks like a pretty good pitch seeing the way we played or the boundaries we hit,” Hemp said.

Apart from Mendis, who was playing only his third Test match, five other Sri Lanka batsmen passed the half-century mark including Dhananjaya de Silva (70), Dinesh Chandimal (59), Kusal Mendis (93), Dimuth Karunaratne (86) and Nishan Madhushka (57).

Veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan claimed three wickets for 110 runs as Sri Lanka made Bangladesh toil for nearly two days after electing to bat first. Sri Lanka began the second day on 314-4.

De Silva, who scored 102 and 108 in the first Test, also raised the prospect of scoring three centuries on the trot before he was dismissed in the post-lunch session.

Chandimal was the only batsman to be dismissed in the first session, edging Shakib behind the stumps after making 59 runs.

Khaled Ahmed then trapped de Silva leg before in the first over after the lunch break.

The right-arm medium-pacer could have taken another wicket in his next over if Prabath Jayasuriya was not comically dropped by three slip fielders on six.

Mendis was declared caught behind on 35 off Mehidy Hasan Miraz but the decision was reversed by the third umpire after review.

Shakib hit Jayasuriya plumb in front to end his 65-run seventh wicket stand with Mendis, who was dropped by Hasan Mahmud on 60 at deep square leg.

Sri Lanka, who have never lost a Test series to Bangladesh, won the first Test in Sylhet by a massive margin of 328 runs.

SCOREBOARD

SRI LANKA (1st Innings, overnight 314-4):

N. Madushka run out 57

D. Karunaratne b Hasan 86

Kusal Mendis c Mehidy b Shakib 93

A. Mathews c Mehidy b Hasan 23

D. Chandimal c Liton b Shakib 59

D. de Silva lbw b Khaled 70

Kamindu Mendis not out 92

P. Jayasuriya lbw b Shakib 28

V. Fernando run out 11

L. Kumara b Mehidy 6

A. Fernando run out 0

EXTRAS (B-4, LB-2) 6

TOTAL (all out, 159 overs) 531

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-96 (Madushka), 2-210 (Karunaratne), 3-263 (Kusal), 4-289 (Mathews), 5-375 (Chandimal), 6-411 (de Silva), 7-476 (Jayasuriya), 8-497 (Vishwa), 9-518 (Kumara)

BOWLING: Khaled 20-2-71-1; Hasan 24-5-92-2; Shakib 37-5-110-3; Mehidy 46-7-146-1; Taijul 32-6-106-0

BANGLADESH (1st Innings):

Mahmudul Hasan Joy b Kumara 21

Zakir Hasan not out 28

Taijul Islam not out 0

EXTRAS (B-4, LB-1, W-1) 6

Total (for one wicket, 15 overs) 55

STILL TO BAT: Najmul Hossain, Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Shahadat Hossain, Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan, Khaled Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud

FALL OF WICKET: 1-47 (Mahmudul)

BOWLING: Vishwa 3-1-12-0; Asitha 4-0-21-0 (1w); Lahiru 4-3-4-1; Jayasuriya 4-1-13-0

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2024