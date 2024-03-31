DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 31, 2024

Liverpool go top after 2-1 comeback win over Brighton

Reuters Published March 31, 2024 Updated March 31, 2024 08:39pm
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah scores their second goal in the Premier League match against Brighton in Anfield, Liverpool, Britain, March 31. —Reuters
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah scores their second goal in the Premier League match against Brighton in Anfield, Liverpool, Britain, March 31. —Reuters

Striker Mohamed Salah scored the winner as Liverpool came back from a goal down to beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 and go top of the Premier League ahead of Manchester City’s showdown with Arsenal later on Sunday.

Salah’s sublime second-half strike leaves Liverpool on 67 points, three ahead of second-placed Arsenal and four ahead of City on a pivotal day in the title race.

The Egyptian striker tormented Brighton, taking 12 shots to notch up his highest total in a Premier League game and, even though only one of them found the back of the net, it was to prove vital.

Danny Welbeck gave Brighton the lead after 84 seconds when his side broke up a Liverpool attack and burst forward to find him just inside the box and he drilled an unstoppable shot past Caoimhin Kelleher to break the deadlock.

The early goal jolted Liverpool into life and Luis Diaz put them level in the 27th minute after Joel Veltman’s attempted clearance went awry, allowing the Colombian winger to steal in behind the defence and hook the ball home.

Liverpool’s suffocating pressure and incisive attacking paid dividends again when Alexis Mac Allister teed up Salah to fire them into the lead.

Diaz thought he had put the Reds 3-1 up six minutes later but his goal was ruled out for a razor-thin offside that was confirmed by the video assistant referee and Salah went close on the break in the 74th minute, but fired his effort straight at the keeper.

Brighton substitute and former Liverpool player Adam Lallana dragged a shot wide in the 86th minute, and Salah forced a brilliant diving one-handed save from Bart Verbruggen in the final minute of normal time as Liverpool held on to win.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

In limbo
Updated 31 Mar, 2024

In limbo

More than 100 citizens were consigned to a legal purgatory of sorts after the apex court's Dec 13 order.
Cricket captaincy
31 Mar, 2024

Cricket captaincy

SOME things never change. Although the Pakistan Cricket Board has a new elected board, it looks set to keep alive ...
Lawless law enforcers
31 Mar, 2024

Lawless law enforcers

IN a shocking development, a report compiled by the Punjab Police has uncovered the involvement of 234 police...
Dashed hopes
Updated 30 Mar, 2024

Dashed hopes

This course of action seems to run contrary to what one would expect from an independent judiciary jealously guarding its domain.
Hike in power rates
30 Mar, 2024

Hike in power rates

SUMMER is fast approaching and bringing with it more hardships for the working classes. Already grappling with a...
Waste not, want not
30 Mar, 2024

Waste not, want not

AS the world observes the International Day of Zero Waste today, it is faced with a shameful truth: over a billion...