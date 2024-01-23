DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 23, 2024

Shares at PSX climb 500 points on circular debt settlement reports

Mahira Sarfraz Published January 23, 2024 Updated January 23, 2024 04:37pm
This image shows activity on the KSE-100 index on Tuesday. — PSX data portal
This image shows activity on the KSE-100 index on Tuesday. — PSX data portal

Shares at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) traded in the green on Tuesday, gaining more than 500 points amid reports about the government’s plan to settle down circular debt.

According to the PSX website, the KSE-100 index climbed 473.82, or 0.74 per cent, to stand at 64,413.23 at 12:58pm from the previous close of 63,939.41.

The index continued its upward trajectory and closed at 64,454.22, up by 514.81 or 0.81pc, from the previous close.

Raza Jafri, head of equities at brokerage Intermarket Securities, said that the gains were being driven by energy and bank stocks.

Additionally, he said that investors were continuing to hold out hopes for “circular debt resolution”.

“Good volumes though, so looks like there was good absorption of the initial selling pressure as the market was negative in early trading.” he added.

Yousuf M. Farooq, director of research at Chase Securities, said that the uptick in the market followed “media reports indicating the resolution of circular debt, coupled with the commencement of the corporate results season”.

He also credited the rally to the recent country report from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), saying it had propelled market sentiment.

He highlighted that banking stocks witnessed an upward trend after the IMF suggested a hawkish stance on monetary policy. Additionally, he said, the Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDC) also experienced a surge “driven by media reports of a substantial cash injection into the system to address circular debt”.

However, despite positive developments, Farooq noted that the “market continued to be undervalued compared to regional peers”.

He cautioned that uncertainty surrounding upcoming elections and the country’s political future were a source of apprehension for investors which resulted in market volatility.

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Our ‘free’ media
Updated 23 Jan, 2024

Our ‘free’ media

Powerful operators acting behind the scenes have used progressively coercive means to whip the media into lining up with their narratives.
FBR reforms
23 Jan, 2024

FBR reforms

THE caretaker government is reported to have ramped up the implementation of its plans to restructure the Federal...
Once again, no Olympics
23 Jan, 2024

Once again, no Olympics

THE words of captain Ammad Butt after Pakistan’s loss to New Zealand on Sunday spoke volumes about the state of ...
Subdued polls
Updated 22 Jan, 2024

Subdued polls

Citizenry is withdrawing from the process and appears comparably less enthusiastic than in previous years.
The coming disaster
22 Jan, 2024

The coming disaster

THE snowless winter in Indian-held Kashmir and neighbouring Ladakh is said to be unprecedented. It is the result of...
Vital step
22 Jan, 2024

Vital step

THE establishment of Islamabad’s first rape crisis cell at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences is a vital...