PM Kakar calls for unleashing full potential of agri sector

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published January 17, 2024 Updated January 17, 2024 08:59am
Care­taker Prime Mini­ster Anwaarul Haq Kakar speaks to Brian Sikes, CEO of the American global food corporation Cargill Inc. at WEF in Switzerland. — X/PakPMO
ISLAMABAD: Care­taker Prime Mini­ster Anwaarul Haq Kakar emphasised on Tuesday the need to realise the true potential of the country’s agricultural sector by scaling up investments in its modernisation and mechanisation to achieve food security.

He was talking to Brian Sikes, CEO of the American global food corporation Cargill Inc., during a meeting on the sidelines of the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, a resort town in Switzerland.

Mr Kakar appreciated Cargill’s role in strengthening Pakistan-US trade relations and cooperation in the agricultural sector.

He also highlighted the government’s initiatives for food security, especially the innovative initiatives in the agricultural sector under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and talked about the council’s measures to promote foreign investment.

Mr Sikes lauded the facilities provided by the government of Pakistan for investment in various sectors, especially agriculture and food security.

Earlier in the day, Mr Kakar also met the US special presidential envoy for climate, John Kerry, on the event’s sidelines.

During the meeting, they discussed the local and global impacts of climate change. The two leaders also discussed the climate change-related challenges being faced by the developing countries.

The premier also met Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Published in Dawn, January 17th, 2024

