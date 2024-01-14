PM Kakar arrives in Switzerland for annual World Economic Forum meeting

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Sunday arrived in Switzerland to participate in the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), which is set to commence tomorrow, Radio Pakistan reported.

According to the state broadcaster, the premier was welcomed in Zurich by Pakistan’s permanent representative to Geneva, Bilal Ahmed, and Swiss Ambassador Amir Shaukat as well as other senior diplomatic officials.

According to a foreign office spokesperson, the prime minister will be in Switzerland from January 15 to January 19. He will deliver a keynote address on the theme “trade tech’s trillion dollar promise”.

Kakar will also attend three key thematic events — “preventing an era of global conflicts”, “restoring faith in the global system” and “preventing economic fractures”.

The FO spokesperson said PM Kakar would also hold meetings with government and business leaders of the sidelines of the event as well as lead a “invest in Pakistan” event.

According to the WEF, the annual meeting of the Forum, with the participation of over 300 public figures including more than 60 heads of state and government, will provide a crucial space to focus on the fundamental principles driving trust, including transparency, consistency, and accountability among leaders.

It said the goal was to help connect the dots in an increasingly complex environment and provide foresight by introducing the latest advances in science, industry, and society.