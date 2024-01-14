DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 14, 2024

PM Kakar arrives in Switzerland for annual World Economic Forum meeting

Radio Pakistan Published January 14, 2024 Updated January 14, 2024 09:12pm

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Sunday arrived in Switzerland to participate in the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), which is set to commence tomorrow, Radio Pakistan reported.

According to the state broadcaster, the premier was welcomed in Zurich by Pakistan’s permanent representative to Geneva, Bilal Ahmed, and Swiss Ambassador Amir Shaukat as well as other senior diplomatic officials.

According to a foreign office spokesperson, the prime minister will be in Switzerland from January 15 to January 19. He will deliver a keynote address on the theme “trade tech’s trillion dollar promise”.

Kakar will also attend three key thematic events — “preventing an era of global conflicts”, “restoring faith in the global system” and “preventing economic fractures”.

The FO spokesperson said PM Kakar would also hold meetings with government and business leaders of the sidelines of the event as well as lead a “invest in Pakistan” event.

According to the WEF, the annual meeting of the Forum, with the participation of over 300 public figures including more than 60 heads of state and government, will provide a crucial space to focus on the fundamental principles driving trust, including transparency, consistency, and accountability among leaders.

It said the goal was to help connect the dots in an increasingly complex environment and provide foresight by introducing the latest advances in science, industry, and society.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Bat and forth
Updated 14 Jan, 2024

Bat and forth

It will not be easy for the PTI support base to come to terms with the move.
Increased remittances
14 Jan, 2024

Increased remittances

THE year-over-year upswing of 13.4pc in workers’ remittances during December is indeed good news for a country...
Pneumonia deaths
14 Jan, 2024

Pneumonia deaths

THIS country does not appear to have any qualms about jeopardising its own future. Another disturbing report about...
Shock exit
Updated 13 Jan, 2024

Shock exit

The SC should have an environment where different judges with different views feel equally welcome.
Breathing space
13 Jan, 2024

Breathing space

THE approval of the first performance review under the $3bn Stand-by Arrangement by the IMF’s executive board,...
Attack on Yemen
13 Jan, 2024

Attack on Yemen

THE situation in the Red Sea was already explosive. And with the Anglo-American attacks targeting the Houthi ...