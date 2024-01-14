DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 14, 2024

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 21 runs to take control of T20 series

AFP Published January 14, 2024 Updated January 14, 2024 03:37pm
Tim Southee celebrates the dismissal of Saim Ayub during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Seddon Park in Hamilton on January 14, 2024. — AFP
Tim Southee celebrates the dismissal of Saim Ayub during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Seddon Park in Hamilton on January 14, 2024. — AFP
Pakistan’s Haris Rauf (L) celebrates the wicket of New Zealand’s Ish Sodhi (R) during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Seddon Park in Hamilton on January 14, 2024. — AFP
Pakistan’s Haris Rauf (L) celebrates the wicket of New Zealand’s Ish Sodhi (R) during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Seddon Park in Hamilton on January 14, 2024. — AFP
Pakistan win toss and opt to bowl first in 2nd T20 against New Zealand on Sunday. — Photo courtesy PCB/X
Pakistan win toss and opt to bowl first in 2nd T20 against New Zealand on Sunday. — Photo courtesy PCB/X

Pace bowler Adam Milne claimed four wickets as New Zealand beat Pakistan by 21 runs in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday to take a 2-0 series lead.

The Green Shirts threw away a strong position in their run chase after Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman scored half-centuries as they were dismissed for 173 in the final over, in response to New Zealand’s 194-8.

Victory came at a cost for the Black Caps, whose captain Kane Williamson retired hurt with a hamstring injury while batting, placing him in doubt for the remainder of the five-match series.

The match bore similarities to New Zealand’s 46-run win in the opening match in Auckland on Friday, with their attack taking wickets at regular intervals to deny Pakistan a foothold in their chase.

However, the target looked within sight before Fakhar was bowled by Milne for a power-packed 50 off 25 balls in the 10th over, leaving Pakistan 97-3.

The team struggled from that point, with only Babar looking a threat until he was caught off Ben Sears for 66.

Milne finished with 4-33, having earlier removed the dangerous Mohammad Rizwan as Pakistan lost both openers with just 10 runs on the board.

New Zealand were again asked to bat first and Finn Allen took on the visitors’ attack, blasting five sixes in his 74 off 41 balls to dominate the innings.

Well placed at 111 for one at the midway point, the Black Caps suffered a major setback soon afterwards when Williamson was forced to retire hurt for 26.

There will be concern it is a continuation of the spate of injuries the veteran skipper has suffered in the last year.

A long-standing knee problem ruled the 33-year-old out of both white ball series at home to Bangladesh in December.

Allen powered on in trademark big-hitting fashion before being bowled by leg-spinner Usama Mir.

New Zealand’s remaining batters struggled, with pace bowler Haris Rauf particularly adept over the closing overs, finishing with 3-38.

Spinner Mitchell Santner replaced seamer Matt Henry in New Zealand’s only change from the Auckland match, while Pakistan fielded the same team.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Bat and forth
Updated 14 Jan, 2024

Bat and forth

It will not be easy for the PTI support base to come to terms with the move.
Increased remittances
14 Jan, 2024

Increased remittances

THE year-over-year upswing of 13.4pc in workers’ remittances during December is indeed good news for a country...
Pneumonia deaths
14 Jan, 2024

Pneumonia deaths

THIS country does not appear to have any qualms about jeopardising its own future. Another disturbing report about...
Shock exit
Updated 13 Jan, 2024

Shock exit

The SC should have an environment where different judges with different views feel equally welcome.
Breathing space
13 Jan, 2024

Breathing space

THE approval of the first performance review under the $3bn Stand-by Arrangement by the IMF’s executive board,...
Attack on Yemen
13 Jan, 2024

Attack on Yemen

THE situation in the Red Sea was already explosive. And with the Anglo-American attacks targeting the Houthi ...