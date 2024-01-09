May 9 riots: Bails of Asad Umar, Imran’s sisters extended till February 10

A Lahore anti-terrorism Cou­­rt (ATC) court on Tuesday extended the pre-arrest bails of former PTI leader Asad Umar and ex-premier Imran Khan’s sisters — Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan — a in multiple cases pertaining to May 9 riots until February 10.

Imran’s arrest last year on May 9 in the Al Qadir Trust case had resulted in widespread violence and saw important military installations come under attack, on the basis of which the state had launched a severe crackdown against his party.

While Imran was released a few days later (he has since been rearrested in a separate case), scores of PTI workers and almost the entire top-tier leadership were rounded up, with many still facing court proceedings under serious charges.

Imran’s sisters appeared before the court today, while an application was filed on behalf of Umar seeking a one-time exemption from personal appearance.

The court subsequently extended their bails till February 10.

Speaking to the media outside the court, Aleema said that the end of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s lifetime disqualification was part of the “London plan”. A day earlier, the Supreme Court had nullified lifetime disqualification for lawmakers under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution, effectively rendering Nawaz free to contest polls.

She alleged that her brother had informed the country of this plan a year and a half ago. She further claimed that an “agreement” was made in London, where Nawaz spent nearly four years in self-exile, and the current scenario was playing out according to a script.

She held that women had protested peacefully on May yet they were still imprisoned. Talking about Imran, Aleema said she fully believed the judges were committed to ensuring justice. She said a wave of happiness would spread throughout Pakistan if Imran was given justice.