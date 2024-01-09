Imran, Bushra Bibi indicted in Toshakhana reference

An Islamabad accountability court on Tuesday indicted former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana reference.

In August last year, Imran was sentenced to three years of imprisonment by an Islamabad trial court in a separate Toshakhana case. The case, filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), had accused the PTI leader of not mentioning the details of state gifts in his tax declarations.

Later, the IHC had set aside the sentence and ordered his release. However, he was not freed as he was undergoing trial in the cipher and other cases.

On Dec 19, the National Accountability Bureau filed a fresh reference against Imran and his wife in an accountability court for retaining a jewellery set received from the Saudi crown prince against an undervalued assessment.

The anti-graft watchdog alleged in the reference that during his term as prime minister, Imran and his wife had received a total of 108 gifts from different heads of state and foreign dignitaries.

“Out of these 108 gifts, the accu­sed persons retained 58 gift boxes/sets against an undervalued amount of Rs142.1 million as assessed by appraisers,” the reference said.

“As per evidence collected so far, Bushra Bibi, in connivance with Imran Khan, violated clause-1 of the procedure by not depositing the gift at Toshakhana prior to its retention. The accused in connivance with each other, unlawfully exerted pressure and undue influence on Sohaib Abbasi, private appraiser (approver) through Syed Inam Ullah Shah (former PS/comptroller to Imran Khan /PM Office) in order to have illegally undervalued the assessment of Graff jewellery set of their own choice and illegally retained the same against payment of meagre amount of Rs9.031 million (approx.) on the basis of undervalued price assessment of Rs18,092,000,” the reference stated.

During the hearing today, which was held at Adiala Jail, accountability judge Muhammad Bashir framed charges against the PTI founder and his wife in the reference while Imran and Bushra Bibi pleaded not guilty.

The court issued notices to the witnesses NAB intends to produce in the case and adjourned the proceedings till Jan 11.

Separately, the judge also reserved the verdict in the 190 million pound reference, saying that charges in the case would be framed on Jan 17.

The case alleged that Imran and Bushra Bibi obtained billions of rupees and land worth hundreds of kanals from Bahria Town Ltd for legalising Rs50 billion that was identified and returned to the country by the UK during the previous PTI government.

The reference filed by NAB said Imran played a “pivotal role in the illicit transfer of funds meant for the state of Pakistan into an account designated for the payment of land by Bahria Town, Karachi”. It also claimed that despite being given multiple opportunities to justify and provide information, the accused deliberately, with mala fide intention, refused to give information on one pretext or another.

Imran’s post-arrest bails in both references were also rejected today.

Speaking to reporters after the hearing, the PTI leader said it was alleged in the Toshakhana reference that he used his office boy as the prime minister for corruption of millions and billions of rupees.

“Being the premier, I used no one else but the office boy […] how is that possible?” Imran asked, adding that two persons, including a clerk, were made witnesses against him.

“Is this society running on [the concept] of Amr Bil Maroof (enjoin the good)?” he further questioned. “I am being punished for trying to bring the mighty under the law,” Imran added.

Bails of Asad Umar, Imran’s sisters extended till Feb 10

Earlier in the day, a Lahore anti-terrorism Cou­­rt (ATC) court extended the pre-arrest bails of former PTI leader Asad Umar and Imran’s sisters — Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan — in multiple cases pertaining to May 9 riots until February 10.

Imran’s arrest last year on May 9 in the Al Qadir Trust case had resulted in widespread violence and saw important military installations come under attack, on the basis of which the state had launched a severe crackdown against his party.

While Imran was released a few days later (he has since been rearrested in a separate case), scores of PTI workers and almost the entire top-tier leadership were rounded up, with many still facing court proceedings under serious charges.

Imran’s sisters appeared before the court today, while an application was filed on behalf of Umar seeking a one-time exemption from personal appearance.

The court subsequently extended their bails till February 10.

Speaking to the media outside the court, Aleema said that the end of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s lifetime disqualification was part of the “London plan”. A day earlier, the Supreme Court had nullified lifetime disqualification for lawmakers under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution, effectively rendering Nawaz free to contest polls.

She alleged that her brother had informed the country of this plan a year and a half ago. She further claimed that an “agreement” was made in London, where Nawaz spent nearly four years in self-exile, and the current scenario was playing out according to a script.

She held that women had protested peacefully on May yet they were still imprisoned. Talking about Imran, Aleema said she fully believed the judges were committed to ensuring justice. She said a wave of happiness would spread throughout Pakistan if Imran was given justice.