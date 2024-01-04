SC resumes hearing lifetime disqualification case

The Supreme Court on Thursday resumed hearing a set of petitions to determine whether the disqualification period for a lawmaker was five years or a lifetime ban.

A seven-member larger bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, comprising Justice Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali is conducting the proceedings that are being broadcast live.

As the February 8 general elections approach, the apex court seeks to determine once and for all the raging debate on whether aspirants disqualified under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution could contest polls in light of the amendments in the Elections Act 2017.

The law, which sets the precondition for a member of parliament to be “sadiq and ameen” (honest and righteous), is the same provision under which former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan were disqualified.

The legal impasse arose in view of a 2018 SC judgment in the Samiullah Baloch case, when the apex court ruled that disqualification handed down under Article 62(1)(f) was supposed to be “permanent”. The verdict was issued by former chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, ex-CJP Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah.

However, in June 2023, an amendment was brought in the Elections Act 2017, specifying that the period of the electoral disqualification will be for five years, not for life.

The dilemma cropped up in the top court last month during an electoral disqualification dispute moved by Sardar Mir Badshah Khan Qaisarani, who had filed nomination papers to contest the 2008 and 2018 elections but was disqualification for producing a fake graduation degree. His appeal is still pending before the Lahore High Court.

Delving deep into the matter of disqualification at the previous hearing, the CJP had questioned why two similarly worded provisions of the Constitu­tion provided different punishments to parliamentarians for the same offence.

He had compared Art­icle 62(1)(f) and Article 63(1)(g) and said the former entrailed a lifetime ban whereas the latter prescribed a five-year ban from parliament.

The court had also appointed senior counsel Faisal Siddiqui, Uzair Karamat Bhandari, and legal adviser Reema Omar as amici to assist the court, expressing its intention to wrap up the case proceedings by Jan 11 as it may create “confusion” for returning officers.

The hearing

At the outset of the hearing today, Advocate Khurram Raza, who is in favour of lifetime disqualification, came to the rostrum. The lawyer raised questions about the maintainability of the proceedings.

“Under what provision of law are these proceedings being conducted?” he asked. However, the bench directed Raza to stick to his petition.

Resuming his arguments, the counsel said that the election tribunal could only grant a declaration, adding that the right could not be exercised by the high court or SC directly.

Here, the CJP said this debate won’t resolve the problem before the court. “Let us not go into the powers of the election tribunal. This is not the question of the election tribunal or election commission exercising a power, it is about a power exercised by a constitutional court,” he highlighted.

For his part, Raza said any declaration in the election tribunal or by the SC in the appellate jurisdiction was covered in Article 62(1)(f).

“Let’s clarify, the election tribunal will exercise powers only under the law […] therefore when the SC is exercising such powers it cannot have more powers than the election tribunal or the Election Commission of Pakistan,” Justice Isa said.

“Unless you can show that the ECP and the election tribunal can also disqualify for life, then that power will also be with the SC, otherwise it will be an additional power given to the Supreme Court under Article 62(1)(f),” he added.

More to follow