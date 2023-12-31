DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 31, 2023

Fireworks, aerial firing on New Year’s Eve banned in Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 31, 2023 Updated December 31, 2023 07:04am

KARACHI: A complete ban on carrying/display of arms, aerial firing and use of fireworks has been imposed across Karachi for two days.

Commissioner Muhammad Saleem Rajput said that the ban was imposed under Section 144 of the criminal procedure code (CrPC) “to safeguard the people of the city during New Year’s celebrations”.

According to a notification, the commissioner while exercising powers delegated by the provincial home department imposed the ban from Dec 31 to Jan 1, 2024.

All SHOs have been authorised to register complaints under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code in writing for the violation of Section 144 of the CrPC, the notification added.

Breathalysers to be used to nab drunk drivers

The city traffic police announced on Saturday that it would use breathalysers on New Year’s Eve to take action against drunk drivers.

A police spokesperson said in a statement that carrying alcohol and any kind of narcotics in vehicles would not be allowed and anyone, if found with the contrabands, would be arrested and booked and their vehicles would also be impounded.

“No leniency would be shown to such persons,” the statement said, adding that the policy was devised to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the eve of New Year.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

New beginnings?
Updated 31 Dec, 2023

New beginnings?

Suffice it to say, good governance will not be easy for the next administration.
Promise of Exim
31 Dec, 2023

Promise of Exim

THE operationalisation of the Export-Import Bank ought to transform the banking and trade finance landscape in...
In democracy’s crosshairs
31 Dec, 2023

In democracy’s crosshairs

IT is usually assumed that spying on citizens is a feature of authoritarian regimes. But if one were to ask American...
Electoral lethargy
Updated 30 Dec, 2023

Electoral lethargy

The election machinery is in motion, but the expected vibrancy in pre-poll activities is absent.
Grounded careers
30 Dec, 2023

Grounded careers

PAKISTAN’S aviation sector remains bogged down by troubles but some course correction appears to be on the cards....
Politics in sports
30 Dec, 2023

Politics in sports

YET another sporting event between Pakistan and India is being overshadowed by politics. The All India Tennis...