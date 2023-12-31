Fireworks, aerial firing on New Year’s Eve banned in Karachi

KARACHI: A complete ban on carrying/display of arms, aerial firing and use of fireworks has been imposed across Karachi for two days.

Commissioner Muhammad Saleem Rajput said that the ban was imposed under Section 144 of the criminal procedure code (CrPC) “to safeguard the people of the city during New Year’s celebrations”.

According to a notification, the commissioner while exercising powers delegated by the provincial home department imposed the ban from Dec 31 to Jan 1, 2024.

All SHOs have been authorised to register complaints under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code in writing for the violation of Section 144 of the CrPC, the notification added.

Breathalysers to be used to nab drunk drivers

The city traffic police announced on Saturday that it would use breathalysers on New Year’s Eve to take action against drunk drivers.

A police spokesperson said in a statement that carrying alcohol and any kind of narcotics in vehicles would not be allowed and anyone, if found with the contrabands, would be arrested and booked and their vehicles would also be impounded.

“No leniency would be shown to such persons,” the statement said, adding that the policy was devised to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the eve of New Year.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2023