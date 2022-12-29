DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 29, 2022

Karachi’s Seaview to remain open for public on New Year’s Eve

Imtiaz Ali Published December 29, 2022 Updated December 29, 2022 08:59pm

The Seaview Road in Karachi will remain open for the public on New Year’s eve with “extra-ordinary security” to meet any untoward incident, police said on Thursday.

According to SSP South Syed Asad Raza, Abdul Sattar Edhi Avenue will only be opened for one-way traffic to avoid any congestion.

Keeping in view the threat perception, he said the possibility of terrorist activity, law, and order situation by anti-social elements and religious agitators could not be ruled out.

“A total number of 2,383 policemen will be deployed at Seaview and other spots to meet any eventuality,” he told Dawn.com.

The police officer said aerial firing and using firecrackers would not be allowed. “Strict action would be taken against one-wheeling and those car-riders who indulge in rash driving or harass girls,” SSP Raza said.

“Apart from snap checkings, vehicles parked at the beach areas, clubs, restaurants, and hotels would be checked to avert any untoward incident.”

DSPs and SHOs have also been directed to ensure that the crowd does not become unruly and cause damage to the property, Raza said, adding that persons found in possession of wine or other intoxicant material would be detained.

Meanwhile, police arrangements have also been made at malls, shopping centers, and other important locations in the district South of the city.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (3)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Emad
Dec 29, 2022 08:51pm
Most Polluted & Toxic sea-beach in Asia.
Reply Recommend 0
DEMAGOGUE
Dec 29, 2022 08:55pm
The only one place for picnic, leisure, pleasure, recreation is SeaView for Karachiites, and that closed at most of the occasions. Good decision keep that open 24/7. Thank you DHA, and praises for Administration Karachi South. The visitors must respect the cleanliness, peace, of the vicinity, such that in future it remains open on all occasions. Seasons Greetings & Happy New Year for Karachiiites.
Reply Recommend 0
Face
Dec 29, 2022 09:03pm
Possession of wine... Pakistan isn't Dry state.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Undemocratic tendencies
Updated 29 Dec, 2022

Undemocratic tendencies

Pakistan needs extensive administrative realignment to emerge in one piece from the ongoing crisis.
Default concerns
29 Dec, 2022

Default concerns

FINANCE MINISTER Ishaq Dar has once again sought to quash speculation that Pakistan could default on its foreign ...
Senseless death
29 Dec, 2022

Senseless death

CONSIDERING the unrelenting crime wave that has engulfed Karachi, law enforcers are understandably under a lot of...
Toshakhana rules
28 Dec, 2022

Toshakhana rules

IT is telling of the general bankruptcy of our national etiquette that our leaders have soiled even the ...
Dollar outflow
Updated 28 Dec, 2022

Dollar outflow

There are no two opinions on the need to plug the illegitimate dollar flows from the country to Afghanistan.
Gwadar protests
28 Dec, 2022

Gwadar protests

EVENTS seem to be repeating themselves in Gwadar, as supporters of the Haq Do Tehreek , led by Jamaat-i-Islami’s...