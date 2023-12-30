DAWN.COM Logo

Karachi police to use breathalysers to nab drunk drivers on New Year’s Eve

Imtiaz Ali Published December 30, 2023 Updated December 30, 2023 09:30pm

The Karachi traffic police on Saturday said the force will use breathalysers on New Year’s Eve to arrest drunk drivers.

In a statement, police spokesperson Ibrar Hussain Baloch said carrying alcohol and narcotics in cars would not be allowed at any cost.

He said intoxicated drivers and motorbike riders along with people who indulge in aerial firing would not only be arrested but also booked under relevant laws with their vehicles impounded.

“No leniency will be shown to such persons,” said the police statement. “The Karachi City Traffic Police, on the instructions of the Karachi police chief and DIG Traffic, has made a policy to tackle the traffic flow on New Year’s Night.”

The statement highlighted the vision of the police to protect every citizen and let the people enjoy themselves without any trouble due to the “interdicted act of a few people”.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar on Thursday had announced a complete ban on New Year celebrations in an expression of solidarity with the Palestinian people.

He had requested the nation to show solidarity with the Palestinians and exhibit sobriety and humility at the New Year.

